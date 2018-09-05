WELLNESS
09/05/2018 10:40 am ET

16 Tweets That Will Make Perfect Sense To Introverts

Way too real.
headshot
By Sarah Bourassa

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one on one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

2. 

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

PHOTO GALLERY
10 Places Perfect For Introverts
headshot
Sarah Bourassa
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Introverts Extraversion And Introversion August
16 Tweets That Will Make Perfect Sense To Introverts
CONVERSATIONS