HEALTHY LIVING
01/02/2018 05:57 pm ET

16 Totally Relatable Tweets About Life As An Introvert

"As an introvert I get more enjoyment from being invited to a party then I do from attending the party."

By Sarah Bourassa

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

 

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

 

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

Join Canceled Plans, our online introvert community, for articles, comics and more.

ALSO ON HUFFPOST

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
10 Places Perfect For Introverts
Sarah Bourassa
Social Media Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Arts And Entertainment Psychology Introvert
16 Totally Relatable Tweets About Life As An Introvert

CONVERSATIONS