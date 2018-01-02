16 Totally Relatable Tweets About Life As An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

“[Santa Claus] only comes out once a year: He never catches any flak for it!”#igrewuptobethegrinch #introvertproblems — Kiana Lin (@KianaKuualoha) December 15, 2017

2.

Done pretty well on my resolutions from last year 😊 pic.twitter.com/IO6XQ5Cwz2 — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) January 2, 2018

3.

For some reason it’s socially acceptable to sit on one’s own looking at one’s phone at a party. But people immediately start worrying that you’re not enjoying yourself if you take out a book... it’s just not fair... #bookishproblems #introvertproblems — Ada Coghen (@adacoghen) December 17, 2017

4.

My 6yo to 3yo: “Hey sis, how come when people are around, you’re shy and when no one is around, you’re funny and loud?” I can relate, kiddo. #introvertproblems — Kim Possibly (@gadgetsquirrel) December 28, 2017

5.

No matter how you celebrate, carve out a quiet spot for you! Happy New Year to all! #introvert #infj pic.twitter.com/jxcbuk9581 — INFJoe (@INFJoe) December 31, 2017

6.

How to make an #introvert cranky:



1. Say you're working late (so the introvert gets excited about having the apartment to herself & fantasizes about watching a movie & ordering a pepperoni pizza)



2. Change your mind & don't go into work at all. 😒#introvertproblems — S. J. Blann (@SJBlann) December 30, 2017

7.

What do you mean you want me to come to both a Christmas Party AND a New Years Eve Party?!? THIS IS MADNESS #IntrovertProblems — Rachesaurus (@cantankerous_r) December 26, 2017

8.

I don’t get these escape the room things. Every social outing after 90 minutes turns into that for me. #introvertproblems — Vania (@vivavania) December 30, 2017

9.

As an introvert I get more enjoyment from being invited to a party then I do from attending the party. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) December 30, 2017

10.

“We successfully got Ashlee to put pants on & leave the house. I think it’s a successful evening ladies and gents” was literally just our cheers at the bar! 🤦🏼‍♀️😂 #alwayspantless #introvertproblems #myfriendsloveme — Ashlee Felkner (@AshleeFelkner) December 17, 2017

11.

By the time my introvert hangover is over it's weekend again #introvertproblems — Isolophilian (@Isolophilian) December 13, 2017

12.

How I prepared for the festive season.



This illustration is from my new book ‘Quiet Girl in a Noisy World’. Out now from Andrews McMeel Publishing: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM



#comics #introvert #infj pic.twitter.com/9XaeJgR6tI — Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) December 28, 2017

13.

People don't understand why I like my cat more than them, but my cat doesn't indulge in small talk much. #introvertproblems — Faere Spirit (@Faerespirit14) December 9, 2017

14.

When you are secretly so pleased that it's snowing this heavy ....because there will be no unexpected visitors 😂 YAY!#INFJ #introvertlife #introvertproblems #introvert — INFJ Advocate - Healing Writer 📝 (@HealingWriter_) December 11, 2017

15.

I will respond to texts, IM's, and email within minutes, but don't even bother calling me or leaving a voicemail. It will be hours, days or weeks. #introvertproblems #IntrovertLife — Dan the Builder 🛠 (@dan_franciscus) December 8, 2017

16.

Being an Introvert is when you hide out from your “own” party in the bathroom because being around so many people can literally wear you out. 😓😓😓 #introvertproblems #ImBoththough#LOVEpeople#HateConstantInteraction — HeatherMac (@HMcCathern16) December 16, 2017