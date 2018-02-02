If These 16 Tweets Sound Familiar, You're Probably An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

I have an introvert hangover. I was around too many people last night and my body hurts from being anxious. No alcohol was consumed. — 🍓Meghan Camarena (@Strawburry17) January 1, 2018

Happy World Introvert Day! This calls for a big, loud party. Just kidding. Let's not. Sorry if I alarmed you there for sec. Get back to your book, coffee and fuzzy slippers. — 🖖Julio Ojeda-Zapata (@ojezap) January 2, 2018

As an introvert I have an uncanny ability to suddenly disappear during social activities. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) January 11, 2018

I went to the gym this morning and saw someone reading my book, "The Secret Lives of Introverts." I didn’t know whether to hide or say hello. I hid. #introvertproblems — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) January 24, 2018

Sometimes I just agree with people so they can stop talking.#SorryNotSorry #IntrovertProblems 🙃 — Shannon (@shanday77) January 24, 2018

A lady at Target asked me about the app I was using, and I had a brief conversation with her. Then she walked away.



My 9yo: *gasp* Mommy!! You talked to someone you don’t know!? 😮



Shocking, I know. #introvertproblems — Kristin Fortuna (@42nagirl) January 21, 2018

You know you’ve found the one when he says he’ll pick up your takeout order, because you don’t want to interact with anyone today. #introvertproblems — Tina Russell (@trussell2522) January 19, 2018

Me to Alexa: Alexa, let's play triva.

Alexa: How many players?

Me: One

Alexa: Hold on while I find another player.

Me: Alexa, stop! Abort. Abort!#introvertproblems #introvertlife #introvert — IntrovertY (@IntrovertUnity) January 17, 2018

That evaluation moment of trying to decide whether to tell someone you’re canceling on them cause u don’t want to extrovert or have to come up with false-excuse to get out of it? #introvertproblems — Iman Ben Chaibah (@ImanBenChaibah) January 10, 2018

To extroverts: You have 2 ears and one mouth for a reason#introvertproblems — Third&Long Coaching (@LongCoaching) January 10, 2018

Might start class in July. This gives me six months to start thinking about how to say my name and a fun fact about me for the first day ice breaker. #introvertproblems — Olivia Marie (@ovillapaws) January 21, 2018

I don’t care what party you belong to or what the fight/cause/issue is. This sign is the best! I totally relate! #introvertproblems #introvertlife pic.twitter.com/4IuxLyrdeG — Jeremiah Michael Stoneburner (@jmstoneburner) January 21, 2018

Introverts think, and then speak. Extroverts speak to think. If everyone understood this concept, it would solve many communication problems. #introvert #introverts #introvertproblems — quietandstrong (@quietandstrong) January 23, 2018

When no one gets in your uber pool 🙌🏿 #blessed #introvert @ Bedford–Stuyvesant, Brooklyn https://t.co/Fc8avZ3jHr — Patrice J. Williams (@PatriceJWill) January 7, 2018