16 Honest Tweets About Life As An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

Nothing compares to the feeling of coming home 💕 #introvert pic.twitter.com/NnGGatjD3q — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) July 12, 2018

2.

The longest 3 seconds of your day: waiting for the elevator to close and praying no one else gets on #introvertproblems #introvertlife — Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) July 24, 2018

3.

Introverts are the extroverts of the internet. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) July 22, 2018

4.

Legitimate question: How long can I hide in this bathroom to avoid socializing? #introvertproblems — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) July 7, 2018

5.

6.

The worst possible thing I can see on an uber drivers reviews is “great conversation.” #introvertproblems — Jake (@thejaketomlin) August 1, 2018

7.

8.

PSA for people calling me: if it’s important, leave a message. If it’s not important, don’t call me. Thank you #introvertproblems — Melissa U (@mmmelly34u) July 23, 2018

9.

I once left my own party because there were too many people #introvertproblems — Mandy (@MandyPandy007) July 29, 2018

10.

Me: It's Friday? Where has my week gone? I've been so busy!

Husband: You saw like... two people this week. Which was twice as much as last week.

Me: Your point? #introvertproblems — Teresa D Wilson (@tdwilsonbooks) July 27, 2018

11.

Dating as an introvert means hoping you get ghosted so you don’t have to go on an actual date. #introvertproblems — April (@Lirpalylo) July 27, 2018

12.

Sometimes people think I'm upset, sad, and/or rude when really I'm just enjoying silence... #introvertproblems — Brianna Bibel (@biochem_bri) July 24, 2018

13.

Pretending to be on the phone so that others won't come and talk to me#introvertlife #INFJ #Introvert #introvertproblems — Wordman (@Wordman_music) July 28, 2018

14.

GrubHub is the best invention. What is it about ordering food without having to actually talk to a human that makes me so happy? #introvertproblems — Melissa Rosato (@myrrr03) July 25, 2018

15.

How I spend my time at social events:



5% Thinking of things to say



95% Wishing it's over so I can go home and read#introvertproblems — Kellie M Parker (@KellieMParker) July 6, 2018

16.