16 Tweets About Being An Introvert That Are Undeniably True

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

As an introvert, I get more excited when someone invites me to an event than actually attending. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) June 16, 2018

Whenever any get together plan is cancelled

Me: *phew* that was close.#introvertproblems — Abhinav (@giri_abhinav_) June 18, 2018

Sometimes I wish it was socially acceptable to just start reading my book in the middle of having company at my house. #introvertproblems — Amanda Lovett (@alovett9) July 1, 2018

My friend count at different ages:



5 years old: 8-10 friends

10 years old: 5 friends

16 years old: 3 friends

21 years old: 2 friends

25 years old: 2 friends

30 years old: spouse 🤞 — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) July 2, 2018

Where would you like to vacation? From my book, Introvert Doodles https://t.co/sAmdICLroV pic.twitter.com/9iqw7Pb98A — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) June 7, 2018

After paying my pizza delivery guy



Pizza Guy: "Thanks, have a good meal!"



Me: "You too!"

*Realizes awkward mistake*

Me: "Because... I'm inviting you to eat with me! Come in!"



Pizza Guy: "Uhhh... that's okay..."#AwkwardIntrovert #IntrovertLife #IntrovertProblems #Introvert — David D.H. Shin (@DavidDHShin) June 22, 2018

You know things are serious when the introverts arrive. 😉

#introverts #introvertproblems — Lian Suantak (@Lian_Suantak) June 27, 2018

You’re lying to me if you tell me that you’ve never cancelled plans before becuase you were too comfortable laying on your bed in a towel after a shower — Jake List (@jakematthewlist) July 3, 2018

Why would I want to go big when I could go home? #introvertproblems — Tony Alonso (@realtonyalonso) June 29, 2018

Signs I’m trying to end our conversation:

- Constantly looking at my watch

- Responses limited to “uh huh”

- Gradual steps backwards

- Endless yawning

- Looking behind me

- Faking a cough

- Checking my phone for the time



Take the hint(s)!#introvertlife #introvertproblems — Introvert's Guide to Life (@IntrovertsGTL) July 3, 2018

Got talked into going out tonight. I haven’t even left my parking lot yet and I’m already tired. #introvertproblems — Jenn Granneman (@JennGranneman) June 3, 2018

I’ve met a lot of people in my life and let me tell you, we’re all a bit much. — Jennifer McAuliffe (@JenniferJokes) June 26, 2018