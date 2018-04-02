16 Tweets That Will Make Introverts Nod In Agreement

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

The first rule of introvert club is no one has to worry about anyone talking about introvert club… — Boyd's Backyard™ (@TheBoydP) March 19, 2018

2.

House selling & shopping has been awful for this #introvert, but I close on both houses on Monday! pic.twitter.com/udSGBA0o8X — Marzi (@IntrovertDoodle) March 13, 2018

3.

As a natural introvert, it feels really good when someone else texts me first. — Shower Thoughts (@TheWeirdWorld) March 8, 2018

4.

Being an introvert is basically liking your friends but wanting them to leave at the same time. — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) March 27, 2018

5.

I like being the first one at work so I don't have to say hi to everyone as I walk in. #introvertproblems — Rayna (@RaynaJWM) March 16, 2018

6.

7.

Introverts when they get back home after being out for 5 minutes... pic.twitter.com/uqZ3tPANoo — Lit! (@JusttLit) March 31, 2018

8.

I’m more motivated to not speed to avoid having to talk to someone than to avoid a ticket.#speed #tickets ##introvertproblems — lvlissy (@callinginugly) March 19, 2018

9.

Rain kinda makes me happy.



My book, Quiet Girl in a Noisy World, is out now: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#comics #introvert pic.twitter.com/9gxXkPaiOk — Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) March 6, 2018

10.

Tried to explain to my husband that talking to him is a lot for me in the mornings #introvertproblems

Him: okay I'll stop talking

Beat

Him: that Pennsylvania special election is super close #help #marriage @JoshMoore1352 — Megan Moore (@Meamoore1391) March 14, 2018

11.

*Gets invited to get-together at someone’s house*



Me: Do you have cats/dogs?

Host: Yes, are you allergic?

Me: No, I just wanted to make sure there would be someone for me to talk to. #introvertproblems #introvertlife — KayDeeTee (@sunnyone0107) March 10, 2018

12.

Me: Pulls up at the same time as my neighbors.



Also me: "I'll just listen to the radio and mess with stuff in my car until they go inside."#IntrovertProblems — Damien Willis (@damienwillis) March 10, 2018

13.

Trying to wake yourself up from a dream because all it contains is small talk with another person. Wake Up! Wake Up! #IntrovertNightmare #Introvert #IntrovertLife #IntrovertProblems — IntrovertY (@IntrovertUnity) March 6, 2018

14.

I went into a 711 because I had to pee really bad but you had to ask for the key... So I just bought a coffee and left. #introvertproblems — Wyatt Alan (@The_Wyatt_Alan) March 5, 2018

15.

I am 100% positive that part of the reason introverts and extroverts get married is because introverts gain a people-shield. #introvertproblems — Nicole Wilson (@NWilson31) March 1, 2018

16.

TFW your kids get a birthday party invite & only way to RSVP is by calling #introvertproblems — Thien-Kim Lam (@thienkim) March 1, 2018