16 Tweets That Define What It Means To Be An Introvert

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

If I walk up to an elevator and see another person waiting for the same elevator I will just keep walking and come back when I hear the elevator doors close. #introvertproblems — Shereen Lehman, MS (@shereenlehman) November 21, 2017

2.

Extrovert: "you're quiet."

Introvert (me): "maybe I'm not quiet, maybe you're loud."



File under "things I wish I'd said out loud." #introvertproblems — Renee N. Meland (Author) (@Reneenmeland) November 21, 2017

3.

My perfect date night!



This illustration is from my new book ‘Quiet Girl in a Noisy World’. Out now from Andrews McMeel Publishing: https://t.co/OeNAnhakVM#comics #bookworm #introvert pic.twitter.com/4l3ty5uDPA — Debbie Tung (@WheresMyBubble) December 1, 2017

4.

Me: I'll do anything to have that shift off

Coworker: Sue would switch with you. She doesn't text or check her email so call her

Me: You know what, I'll just work after all. It's fine. #introvertproblems #saynotophonecalls — Karen (@km8h) November 20, 2017

5.

3+ hour delay. People making friends at the gate, and I'm all podcasts and laptop #tired #introvertproblems — Becky Sierp (@Blsierp) November 17, 2017

6.

7.

When you dont feel like hanging out so you ignore someones text and respond several hours later with ‘oh sorry i was sleeping’ #introvertproblems #IntrovertLife #leavemealone — KisshaaM (@WhatsOn_KsMindd) November 14, 2017

8.

I had headphones in, I was browsing my phone, I avoided eye contact. What indicated that I wanted to talk to you??? #introvertproblems — Joshua Herrera (@sirebellum) November 10, 2017

9.

The Holiday Season is upon us! Will you be going to any large gatherings? (Cartoon from my book Text, Don't Call) https://t.co/JO9kfpiGqJ pic.twitter.com/w6DkTwQrqL — INFJoe (@INFJoe) November 13, 2017

10.

#IntrovertProblems Wanting to be invited, but not wanting to go anywhere. #MyLifeStory 😳🤷 — Sally J Kane (@sallyjkane) November 21, 2017

11.

I need to go to Target and Petsmart, but I used up all my social capabilities today when I called a restaurant to order my lunch. #introvertproblems — Sky Stevens (@sky_lepidus) November 18, 2017

12.

#introvertproblems : when the path to the break room (ie snacks) is blocked by a ton of people chatting so you just starve because people. — Gaby (@Gabytron5000) November 9, 2017

13.

Ugggh, the special hell that is the supermarket the Sunday before Thanksgiving. Tons of people, forgot to pick up some things, tons of people and, oh yeah, tons of people!! #introvertproblems — Elizabeth (@Cheesymice) November 19, 2017

14.

15.

When I say "I'll see." to plans, 10/10 times I'm not leaving my house. I might even add "what time?" for decoration. #introvertproblems #IntrovertLife — ig: @__gennibean (@genet_172) November 18, 2017

16.

I love gloomy days. They're peaceful. Also no one forces you to go out. #IntrovertProblems 😂 — poonam🌹 (@poonamparekhh) November 12, 2017