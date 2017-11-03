16 Tweets About Being An Introvert That Will Make You LOL

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

2.

3.

Left my lunch in the breakroom but there's a luncheon going on. Abandoning lunch and eating out to avoid interaction. #introvertproblems — Renee Delacruz (@rdelacruzauthor) October 27, 2017

4.

Waiting all day to find out if plans are still on = inability to relax....all day. #IntrovertProblems — CoffeeShop Introvert (@CSIntrovert) October 20, 2017

5.

Discovered a corner at home where there's no phone connectivity. That's now my favorite spot in the house. #introvertproblems — Pooja Shah (@dolphinpooja) October 24, 2017

6.

7.

#IntrovertProblems = Hating that you've become a regular anywhere, because you just want to procure your items & leave without conversation. — M. Cerys Jenks (@mcerysjenks) October 18, 2017

8.

When there are SO many open seats and someone sits right next to you 🙄 #introvertproblems — Court (@M0shedPotato) October 18, 2017

9.

Tfw you look up stuff about the place you’re at online because you don’t want to talk to people at the help desk #introvertproblems — løckhart (@austintatious20) October 17, 2017

10.

11.

Just survived another meeting that could've been an email. Sigh. #introvertproblems — Raposas KR (@konradproject) October 2, 2017

12.

Sometimes I feel like I don't know how to properly interact with other human beings. #introvertproblems — Jeffrey Todd (@TheJeffreyTodd) October 2, 2017

13.

That moment when you're hiding in your bedroom because people don't understand your need for alone time #IntrovertProblems — Hermit Goals (@hermitgoals) October 28, 2017

14.

When you're so busy avoiding someone in the store, you forget a bunch of stuff. #introvertproblems — ChristaWojciechowski (@ChristaWojo) October 31, 2017

15.

Halloween is tomorrow... the time where strangers knock on my door all night. Oh, the horror. #introvert — Introvert Life (@IntrovertLiving) October 30, 2017

16.