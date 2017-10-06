16 Tweets About Being Introverted That Will Make You Say 'Same'

If you’re an introvert, you likely value your alone time. You think before you speak. You’d much rather socialize one-on-one than in a group. A phone call is probably your worst nightmare. But most of all, you are silently strong.

It can be tough to prefer to be alone in a world that values boldness and extroversion. But take heart, quiet types: Twitter has your back. Each month, we round up spot-on tweets that capture what it’s like to be an introvert. Scroll down for our latest batch.

1.

Wanting to have close, meaningful friendships but not actually wanting to leave the house to socialize. #introvertproblems — Introvert, Dear (@IntrovertDear) September 26, 2017

2.

Someone on the airplane pointed out my headphones weren't plugged in. Yes, sir, you are correct. #introvertproblems 🎧 ✈️ — Cara Adams (@Cara_Adams) September 12, 2017

3.

I hate getting my hair cut. What on earth am I supposed to talk about for an hour with a complete stranger?? #IntrovertProblems — Kendra D. Winchester (@K_D_Winchester) October 2, 2017

4.

#IntrovertProblems: when at a party and you're more excited for the food than for the guests 🤗 — Kathi Fehlberg (@KathiFee95) September 23, 2017

5.

Recently found out that people actually make plans for the weekend.



Huh. #introvertproblems — Stephanie Kehr (@stephiekehr) September 24, 2017

6.

Hope you all are having a great Labor Day weekend! https://t.co/8qAzZ4JpgG pic.twitter.com/mZkcTMeDCz — INFJoe (@INFJoe) September 4, 2017

7.

Sometimes I fake sneeze and excuse myself to find a Kleenex just to get out of a conversation... #introvertproblems #naturallyawkward — Rheann Erichsen (@RheannErichsen) September 23, 2017

8.

Just left the dentist and the most excruciating part was the small talk #introvertproblems — Rebecca Magness (@RebeccaMagness) September 21, 2017

9.

why do ppl always want to ‘discuss’ over the phone, after I’ve sent an email? there’s really no harm in writing back. #introvertproblems — Mister Dick Whitman™ (@UnspokenMedia) September 20, 2017

10.

The worst part of going to work after being on vacation is 8,746 people asking you how vacation was... 😩😩#introvertproblems — Kari M (@MissKari24) September 18, 2017

11.

When you have a big weekend of extroverting coming up so you hermit as much as possible beforehand to prepare yourself #introvertproblems — Kae Frost (@rainyday2014) September 14, 2017

12.

13.

Pet peeve: saying Yes to an invitation to one activity only to see it expanded into multiple I didn't sign up for. #introvertproblems — Wendy J (@wendyjermyn) September 12, 2017

14.

I came. I saw. I stood by the food bowl for three hours and went home. #IntrovertProblems — Hermit Goals (@hermitgoals) September 29, 2017

15.

HUSBAND-want to hang out? ME- I want to go to bed and not speak to anyone. HUSBAND- So that's a no? #yes #introvertproblems — Judy Parks Samuels (@judysamuels) September 9, 2017

16.