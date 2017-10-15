Investigating 9/11

In October 2014, I sat down with Bill Bergman, who used to work at the Federal Reserve’s branch in Chicago. In late 2003, before the branch fired him, Bergman was working for its money laundering unit. Officials there told him he was part of the fight against terrorism. Inspired by his mission, he began writing a primer on money laundering, a guide to the basics about the practice. Doing this research, he noticed a supervisory letter issued August 2, 2001 that urged banks to look at suspicious activity reports. According to Bergman there was a spike in the movement of hundreds of billions of dollars. After Bergman brought this to the attention of his supervisors, he was fired within a week. He suspects that the large movement in money was used to get dirty money out of the US system before assets would be frozen after the terrorist attacks.

This is especially alarming, as there are also reports of some CIA agents arriving with “bales of $100 bills” in Afghanistan directly after 9/11 to influence local warlords.

Bergman was hesitant about his conclusions, saying, "It’s still possible this is nothing, but living with the uncertainty has not been easy. I don't want to be a dog barking up the wrong tree but … it seems in recent weeks more likely than not that my material matters."

When we spoke, there was a large uptick in talk about the 28 classified documents from the Congressional inquiry into the 9/11 attacks, which was issued shortly after the attacks in 2002. (This inquiry is not to be confused with the 9/11 Commission report, which does not contain the classified 28 pages of the inquiry.) I wrote an article about the controversy for the Huffington Post, which is how Bergman and I got in contact.

Given the fact that some in the Saudi monarchy were involved in the funding of ISIS, there was pressure at the time on President Obama to release the 28 classified pages of the inquiry, which purportedly show Saudi involvement in funding the 9/11 hijackers. Some of this pressure came from unexpected places, like the New York Times.

What the New York Times hasn’t reported is the House Intelligence Committee’s role in preventing members of government from looking at the documents. The committee denied Florida Democratic Congressman Alan Grayson a chance to read the documents, for example. This made calls for President Obama to declassify the documents even more pressing.

There is little doubt that some parts of the CIA also had a hand in colluding with the Saudis to orchestrate from 9/11. The CIA had operations ongoing in Afghanistan, even intercepting Osama bin Laden’s messages, prior to 9/11. The military, however, did not have operations there before 9/11. The CIA often thwarted military operations in Afghanistan and the process of democratic governance there.

Some in the CIA have a history of using covert operations to destabilize governments, which only lead to worse outcomes. They did so in Iran, toppling its democratic government and installing the repressive Shah in 1953; the backlash to his rule and his collapse led to more religious extremism. They also did so in Iraq in 1968, installing Saddam Hussein’s Baath Party; the backlash to his rule and his collapse led to more religious extremism.