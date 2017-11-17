Investing in the impediments to Augmented Reality now could generate billions

Majority of the big shot companies of Silicon Valley have started investing in AR (augmented reality) for the sole reason that it guarantees mammoth growth in the long term. As per reports from International Data Corporation, the augmented reality market is poised to grow from $5.5 billion to more than $165 billion by the end of 2020. Both Virtual and Augmented reality has given birth to on-the-go apps to ease off the convenience of the users. Ontega is one such trading app which has left behind age-old concepts of how a trading app should perform. They’ve used all elements to create a next generation app which could serve the purposes of on-the-go traders.

If you’ve overlooked the first quarter of 2016, you should take a close look at the second quarter of 2017 which marked the richest 3 months till date of investment in augmented reality and virtual reality. As per reports from Digi-Capital, investment activity during Q2 in both AR and VR summed up to $800 million, a figure which has taken a quantum leap from $350 million in the first quarter and somewhere below $400 million in the second quarter of 2016. This magic leap was driven by few of the biggest investments in Unity ($400 million) and Improbable (more than $505 million).

What are the most likely opportunities for investors?

Leading venture capital form, The Virtual Reality Venture Capital Alliance firms have deployable capital of $14 billion revolving around the space of digital reality. Anyone who’s tracking virtual reality and augmented reality has the only question – ‘what opportunities do the investors have?’

The launch of Apple’s iPhone X, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and Google’s HTC transaction has snatched away all the attention and hence it is easy to think that AR is just a play of mobile handset. As hundreds of millions of players who went berserk with Pokémon Go, this proved the importance and scale of mobile. Digital reality will actually take off swiftly when Augmented Reality glasses become accessories that would get inseparable among the consumers. For the AR market to reach this milestone, the industry has to solve the 3 main impediments, bandwidth, headsets and platforms.

The push towards 5G and bandwidth

Nowadays, all are well-versed about the need for 4G. However, Virtual Reality and AR need greater bandwidth and latency that is much lower. If the telecommunication providers have to roll out 5G, they would require investing in infrastructure and this would take time. As per predictions from Ericsson, around a third of subscribers of North America which sums up to 100 million people will be equipped with 5G enabled smartphones by 2022. The providers who would invest earlier would certainly remain at a competitive benefit if demands from consumers surpassed deployment by other telecommunication providers.

Headsets will be the new smartphone

While the huge distribution of tablets enabled with AR and smartphones are breeding awareness among consumers about augmented reality, cheap HMDs or Head Mounted Displays will be needed to make epidemic growth. In order to get a clear comprehension of this, a close look at the instance of smartphones can be considered. 3 years back, an average American who owned a smartphone used their phone for 1 hour in a day and today this has grown to 3 hours a day. This has increased the popularity of mobile and desktop advertising way ahead of television with regards to total expenses. Ever-present, lightweight HMDs would henceforth become triply popular when consumers relied on AR apps. Just as investors rely on trading apps to trade on the go, consumers are also looking forward to install AR apps to get the best experience on-the-go.

Platforms and authoring tools

Whenever an ecosystem is set into fragments, this immediately delays consumer expenses. There is plethora of choices in different hardware standards, proprietary software and dearth of interoperability have barred the acceptance of different consumer electronic devices. PCs, VCRs and gaming systems slowed the birth of such multi-billion dollar tech platforms.