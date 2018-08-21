Body Suspected To Be Missing Iowa Student Mollie Tibbetts Found

Authorities in Iowa have located human remains believed to be that of a missing Iowa college student, Mollie Tibbetts, according to Fox News and The Associated Press.

The remains that may be of the 20-year-old were found Tuesday morning, Greg Willey, the vice president of Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa, told the AP. No information has been released about where the body was found. Investigators are waiting for a medical examiner to make a positive identification.

The nearly $400,000 reward fund that was being offered for Tibbetts’ discovery will now become a reward for information leading to the capture of any suspects, Willey said.

Tibbetts was a sophomore at the University of Iowa, where she was studying psychology. She was last seen alive on July 18, jogging in the rural town of Brooklyn, about 70 miles northeast of Des Moines.

At the time of her disappearance, Tibbetts was staying at an apartment her 20-year-old boyfriend, Dalton Jack, shared with his brother. Jack has been cooperating with investigators and has been ruled out as a suspect because he was working at a construction site 100 miles away, police said.

The investigation into Tibbetts’ death is ongoing. An autopsy will be performed to determine an official cause of death.