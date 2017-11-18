Iranians Strangled by Sanctions After the Deadliest Earthquake of the Year

Arash Khamooshi/ ISNA

Earlier this week, Iran experienced the deadliest earthquake of the year. The 7.3 magnitude earthquake killed over 530 people and injured over 9,300 people in the Western province of Kermanshah. Iranians, inside and outside of the country, have wasted no time in doing everything possible to help the victims of this devastating earthquake.

Across the country, people have worked tirelessly to gather water, food, blankets, tents, and money for the thousands of affected people in the region. Many have immediately hit the road to personally deliver the aids to the survivors and also assist the “search and rescue teams” dig through the rubbles to find the missing people.

Outside of the country, Iranians have tried to organize private, public, and online fundraising to provide international organizations like Red Crescent with the funding needed to continue their humanitarian efforts in Iran.

However, sanctions prohibit Iranians, regardless of their purpose, to directly send money to Iran. For instance, Tohid Najafi, a medical professional based in Detroit, U.S launched fundraising page on Facebook to raise money for the victims and survivor of the earthquake.

In two days, there were over $200,000 raised in donation and ready to be sent to Iran. The day after, Facebook removed the fundraising page, requiring him to provide authorisation from Untied Stated Department of Treasury. In a similar case, Tara Kangarloo, Iranian-American journalist noticed YouCaring also cancelled her online fundraising page due to the sanctions on Iran.

Twitter of Tara Kangarlou The United States Treasury Department does not allow any platform to disburse funds directly to, or be routed by proxy to a state or person that is currently located in an embargoed region” like Iran.

Despite the lifting of all nuclear-related sanctions in 2015, U.S non-nuclear related sanctions yet remains to be in place, prohibiting direct banking relations between Iran and many Western countries. For instance, Canadian banks still do not permit Iranian donors to directly send their financial aids, even to prominent humanitarian groups like the Iranian Red Crescent.

What is clear is that sanctions, in any forms, directly hurt the ordinary people. This earthquake is only one example out of many that perfectly illustrates this sad reality. In an interview that I had with, Ashkan Cherachi, a volunteer who has taken medical aids from Tehran to Kermanshah. He shared a story of an old Kurdish man who was exposed to chemical weapons during Iran-Iraq war and has now lost all his medications in the earthquake.

He said: “These people need to take their special medications to stay alive. Sanctions had already made it difficult for these people to get their medications. Now, the situation has become even more challenging and complicated for them.”

Ashkan Cherachi An old Kurdish man (exposed to chemical weapons) in need of special medications after the earthquake in Kermanshah.

While Iranians are struggling with one of their worst humanitarian disaster in recent years, Canadian politicians like Senator Tkachuk and Senator Frum are pushing hard to pass the Senate Bill S-219, the Non-Nuclear Sanctions Against Iran Act that calls upon the government to expand and strengthen current Special Economic Measures Act (SEMA) regime against Iran. Indeed, these are the very same sanctions that today hinder emergency aids from reaching the survivors of the earthquake in Kermanshah.

The conservative Senator Frum claims that it is through such actions that Canada could promote human rights in Iran and around the world. She believes that it is the extra pressure, not engagement that leads to improvement of human rights situation in Iran. In her supporting statement for Bill S-219, she stated:

“We can all hope that a “revolution from below” may overthrow the present regime, but it is a fallacy to think that the current regime can itself be reformed through closer engagement.”

Facebook/SenatorLindaFrum

The truth of the matter is that these kind of rhetoric send a complete opposite message to Iranian people. It rightly makes them question the intentions behind such actions. It has been almost four decades that Iran has been a target of the toughest sanction regime in the world.

The Western governments including Canada claim that the sanctions are merely for the sake of Iranians whose human rights are being violated by the Islamic Republic. What must be asked is what have been the Western achievements in the past 40 years? if isolation and pressure have not worked for the past four decade, why not try engagement based on mutual trust and respect with Iran?

The current Iranian government under President Rouhani’s leadership has proved that is ready to engage with the international community based on mutual respect. The best example is the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is arguably the most, comprehensive and verifiable non-proliferation agreement since the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). The international community under leadership of Former U.S President Obama was successful in resolving the long-standing Iranian nuclear issue because they simply chose the engagement policy over isolation toward Iran.

Since the nuclear agreement in 2015, the Iranian government has also shown a certain extent of good will to discuss reforms and to have a dialogue about human rights with the international community. European Union (EU) has rightly taken advantage of this unique opportunity to build trust with Iran so, they could play a more constructive role in improving the human rights situation in the country. For instance, EU specifically insists on the importance of developing political dialogue between EU and Iran that comprise human rights issues based on mutual trust and respect, and including representative of the judiciary, security forces, and civil society.

Atta Kenare / AFP / Getty Images High Representative for the EU's Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, visited Iran for the country's presidential inauguration.

These are the rights steps in the right directions that result in gradual but real improvements of human rights in Iran. Undoubtedly, Rouhani’s government still has a long way to go when it comes to human rights. However, his administration has taken some positive steps to improve the conditions in Iran.

The most important step is President the implementation of the Citizen Rights Charter which, for the first time, officially recognizes the obligations of the Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran to provide the conditions for the right to life, human dignity, and justice for all Iranians, including those living outside the country, regardless of ethnicity, religious belief, age and gender. Another step is his political push to pass a bill in the parliament that eliminates the death penalty for non-violent drug offences, which indeed accounts for more than 75% of the hanging in Iran.