Iran's protests over the past two weeks

Shortly before 2017 came to an end, the world was taken by surprise as Iranians across the country took to the streets in protest. It began in the holy city of Mashhad, and soon spread like wildfire to Rasht, Tehran & Kermanshah.

The protesters are mostly young and angry. They are frustrated with deteriorating living conditions and the ailing economy which has seen a spike in poverty and unemployment.

Deafening anti-corruption chants and slogans denouncing inflation, discrimination, poverty as well as demands for human rights echoed on the streets.

However, this time a new chant was echoing louder: “Reza Shah, Rohat Shad” (peace upon the soul of Reza Shah), the founder of the Pahlavi dynasty.

Sporadic videos of protestors praising the ousted Pahlavi dynasty on the streets from holy cities of Mashhad and Qom where the cemeteries of Shia clerics are based to the smaller towns and cities became abundant across social media networks, and many were carried by international media outlets.

It appears as though a nostalgia for the late King of Iran Mohammad Reza Shah Pahlavi is among the main drives for protesters – or so I am told by friends and relatives in Iran with whom I have spoken..

The children of my cousins, who represent a third generation since Iran’s Islamic Revolution of 1979 led by Ayatollah Khomeini, cannot get enough of stories told by their grandparents about how things used to be under Pahlavi rule.

Iran, a progressive state under the Shah, witnessed rapid economic growth and industrial development. The Shah supported laws that enhanced the education system, strengthened women’s rights as well as social freedoms, and that is what the new generation yearns for.

Iran under the Shah was certainly no utopia but nearly 40 years after he was overthrown, the living conditions have worsened, human rights infringement became commonplace, and poverty widespread across the country.

Iranians yearn for the glamour and the prestige of being an Iranian citizen and the international respect commanded by the Shah and his healthy relations with Western nations and neighbors. Overnight, Iranian citizens felt they lost their dignity in the eyes of the international community following the 1979 revolution.

Today, Iranians see their country struggle internationally. The regime is accused of harboring, financing and aiding terrorism. They say that they are poor because the country's wealth is spent on the people of Syria, Gaza and Lebanon, and now they are demanding their share for their welfare from the government.

The regime seems to have no qualms dispending with billions for those proxy wars, while the people of Iran remain destitute and hopeless. They want jobs, a better life and more rights rather than be segregated or discriminated against. They want to be able to pay their rent, their groceries and other monthly bills.

They have suffered on so many levels, economically, socially, and most importantly, on a personal level under the tight intelligence apparatus-controlled system.

Their national passport like the local currency has lost its value and Iranians feel humiliated every time they apply for a visa to travel abroad. The number of countries that welcome them without a visa are few, and they don’t have much to spend.

The humiliation of being part of US President Donald Trump’s travel ban among other ailing nations like Yemen, Libya, Chad, Somalia, Venezuela and North Korea is painful as Iranians cannot associate themselves with these nations.

But instead of being angry with Trump, they angry at the clergymen running their country for allowing other nations to look down upon them.

If President Trump calls the Persian Gulf by any other name, in the eyes of Iranians it is not his fault. For them, it is the fault of the Iranian regime which has weakened the country’s prestige and strength.

When Iranians visit the neighboring states in the southern Persian Gulf like Dubai or Abu Dhabi, nations born only a few decades ago, they cannot help compare their plight with the luxurious lifestyles there. They shake their heads and sigh bitterly. The revolution halted all progress and modernity in Iran in 1979, while the United Arab Emirates, once a backwater, now thrives as a business and tourist hub.

And this is where the nostalgia for the Pahlavi era stems.