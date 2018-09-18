Three armed robbers were no match for a badass great-grandfather in Ireland.

Denis O’Connor, 83, sprung into action Saturday night after the three men burst into the Bar One Racing bookmakers in Glanmire, County Cork, brandishing a shotgun and hammers, according to multiple media reports.

Surveillance footage shows O’Connor grappling with one man waving a hammer, and forcing him outside:

O’Connor then faced down the shotgun-wielding intruder before assisting store manager Tim Murphy in ejecting the final man.

The suspects fled empty-handed and got away.

Murphy branded O’Connor a “total hero.”

“I remember Denis shouting, ‘You’re cowards, you’re total cowards,’” Murphy told The Irish Journal. “He just totally inspired me.”

O’Connor, meanwhile, said he “thought it was all a joke at the start.”

“I didn’t really think about it. I just went for it,” he told the Irish Independent. “You can either sit down and do nothing or take a stand. I decided to stand up to these people.”

Irish police, however, warned people against tackling armed robbers.