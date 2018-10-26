President Donald Trump tells lies. A lot. The Washington Post reports he told a staggering 5,001 falsehoods during his first 601 days in office.

So, it is with more than a hint of irony that dictionary Merriam-Webster has revealed via its new “Time Traveler” feature that the word “counterfactual” first appeared in print in 1946 — the year Trump was born.

It defines the term as meaning “contrary to fact.”

Other words that made the dictionary publisher’s printed or written debut that same year include “absurdist,” “anti-integration” and “spine-chilling.”

Merriam-Webster launched the feature Thursday.

The publisher asked people on Twitter to “come time travel with us” if they wondered “which words first appeared in print the year you were born.” Many obliged:

dumpster diving, lap dancing, seasonal affective disorder https://t.co/FNNeCSC1xN — Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) October 25, 2018

beta test, CD-ROM, cell phone, cyberpunk, high-def, information superhighway, mouse pad, point-and-click, preinstall, ringtone, screenshot, spell-check, toolbar.



i was born into the future. https://t.co/q0SRIyw3ZW — zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 25, 2018

Male pattern baldness

Meth

Yeast infection https://t.co/B8B2mgVLeg — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) October 25, 2018

for me it's: Afrobeat, ageism, angel dust, Bollywood, crystal meth, delete key, homophobia, quadrophonic, telnet, videography https://t.co/cJsnyMbK0W — Mark Richardson (@MarkRichardson) October 25, 2018