Is 2018 The Most Predictable Real Estate Year In A Long Time?

With the page set to officially turn on the 2017 real estate market, now is as good of a time as any to look forward to the next 12 months. At the very least, it’s those that have an idea of what to expect in 2018 that will find themselves with an advantage. It’s worth noting, however, that the trends many experts expect to carry over from this year aren’t much of a secret. In fact, many would argue that what we can expect to transpire in 2018 is as transparent as it has ever been. For better or for worse, most professionals are confident in their thoughts on how the next year will unfold.

If you don’t want to be left behind, or remain even just a few frustrating steps behind the competition, I recommend getting caught up to speed. Here are four important scenarios the general consensus expects to see come to fruition sooner rather than later:

1. Homes Will Sell Faster Than Ever

If the 2017 housing market taught us anything, it’s that there’s still room for improvement. Despite how far the industry has come from the depths of the recession, there is still one significant issue preventing the real estate market from realizing its full potential: supply and demand. Perhaps even more specifically, supply hasn’t been able to keep up with demand all year. While the economy has improved substantially, an encouraging amount of people are looking to buy, but are otherwise unable to due to an inherent lack of available options. Put simply, there aren’t enough houses to keep up with the amount of people that want to buy them. As a result, competition has spread like wildfire over the homes that make it to market.

According to Redfin, competition could have been the reason the 2017 housing market was faster than ever, “with 25 percent of homes selling in two weeks or less during the peak of the buying season, and nearly 1 in five homes (19%) off-market in less than a week.” For all intents and purposes, people had to act fast just to have a chance at landing a home, and it doesn’t look like things will slow down in the coming year.

If for nothing else, 2018 is expected to witness homes sell even faster, with some experts predicting up to 30 percent of home selling within two weeks. The reason: the inventory burden isn’t expected to let up anytime soon, and there are still plenty of people looking to buy.

2. Prices Will Increase

For the same reason one could expect homes to sell faster in 2018, prices are expected to rise. You see, competition — or the ratio of buyers to available inventory — tips the scale in favor of sellers; it’s the epitome of the main theory behind supply and demand. The more buyers that are competing over limited inventory, the more sellers will be able to charge. And the way things are shaping up suggest that buyers will be able to increase prices without the risk of losing interested buyers.

As recently as November, data presented by Zillow highlighted that the median home value in the United States reached $205,100. That price represents a 6.7% increase from the previous year, and those familiar with the industry are expecting the increases to continue. In the next year alone, Zillow is forecasting an additional 3.2% increase, supported by the same supply and demand factor I hit on earlier.

Median home values have been on a steady incline since the first quarter of 2012, and there is nothing to suggest 2018 will do anything to buck the trend. It is worth noting, however, that the rate in which prices are expected to increase could drop. So while we will see a jump, it won’t be as steep as we have grown accustomed to in recent history.

3. Mortgage Rates Should Rise

Due largely, in part, to the strength of the economy and encouraging economic conditions on the horizon, the Fed saw fit to increase the benchmark interest rate incrementally over the course of 2017. As a result, mortgage rates followed the same trajectory each of the three times an increase was introduced, the last of which we just experienced.

“30-year fixed mortgage rates have been bouncing around in a narrow 10 basis points range since October,” said Len Kiefer, Freddie Mac deputy chief economist. “The U.S. average 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased one basis point to 3.94% in this week’s survey.”

Of course, the last increase represents just one more step on the way to subsequent ones. In fact, it’s widely believed rates will increase sooner rather than later.

According to HousingWire, “mortgage rates are expected to average 4.6% throughout the year, but reach 5% for the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage by the end of the year. The Mortgage Bankers Association also predicted rates will continue rising, saying mortgage rates could pass 4% or even 5% over the next few years.”

4. Inventory Will Remain Tight

The inventory issue expected to increase home prices and lessen the amount of time homes last on the market is a trend — in and of itself — that bears worth watching. If for nothing else, it is one of the single most important indicators to keep an eye on in the next 12 months. As it turns out, it might also be one of the hardest to predict, but that didn’t stop the experts at Realtor.com from coming up with their own inventory forecast.

According to the real estate industry’s most prominent trade association, those keeping tabs on the housing market should expect “positive year-over-year inventory growth by the fall of 2018—which will be the first time since 2015.” It is worth noting, however, that inventory levels will remain relatively insufficient until then. There simply aren’t enough building projects nearing completion in the meantime.

Having said that, there are at least some builders that had the foresight to add new inventory sooner rather than later. Thanks to them, “inventory declines are expected to decelerate slowly throughout the year, reaching a 4 percent year-over-year decline in March before increasing in early fall, after the peak home-buying months,” notes the National Association of Realtors (NAR).