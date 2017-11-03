Is Affiliate Marketing Broken?

Depending on who you talk to, affiliate marketing can either be the greatest thing since sliced bread, or you’ll get slapped in the mouth for mentioning that damnable marketing system. Why is there such a massive delta in the perception of affiliate marketing? Because it’s an imperfect system that can be made worse by bad platforms, shady companies, and shady advertisers.

So, you might wonder why we don’t scrap the entire thing. But we don’t because it has the potential to work so well. In fact, I come from the rare position of having been an affiliate for dozens of companies, but also having been a retailer who used affiliates. So, I think there’s a way to fix it, and luckily, some other companies seem to agree and are actively working to do so.

The Big Problems

If I promised to pay you for everyone you sent to my website, but you were beholden to my analytics, my sales people, and my reporting, you might have some questions as to how accurate my tracking and reporting is. And that’s probably the biggest concern when it comes to affiliate marketing. There seems to be some wildly different numbers that are passed from advertiser to a website.

For instance, if I’m running a campaign on Facebook for your website, I can see that my ad for your website received 10,000 clicks. But if I got to my dashboard of my affiliate network, I might see that you’re reporting 100 visitors (yes, I’ve seen deltas this size). Immediately I’m going to question how you’re tracking. But if those clicks were from bots, or outside the geographies that are covered under the affiliate agreement, the company might start questioning whether you’re sending them trash traffic or valuable visitors. So, right there, both groups will have a valid beef.

In addition to this, you then add a third party (the affiliate networks) that are taking a large bite out of the pie with their fees (up to 40% in some cases!) and creating an extra layer of communication, or in this situation miscommunication, and you can see how things can spiral out of control.

Well, the guys over at Foreground actually experienced all of this in their previous business careers and they saw a way of removing the middle man. Because, when you strip away a lot of these issues, you’re left with the affiliate platform itself being one of the biggest problems.

“Almost everything else in advertising has been democratized. You can now buy ads straight from most publishers and anyone can access ad buys,” says Rick Feiner, CEO of Foreground. “But affiliate marketing is still run by these middlemen companies that all garner the same types of complaints. So, we saw this burgeoning technology called the blockchain and realized that this could solve many of the problems the industry has.”

Starting Small But Aiming Big

Initially, Foreground is going to facilitate the affiliate relationships of companies raising funds through ICOs and their affiliates and brand evangelists. But they feel confident that their platform can disrupt the entire Affiliate industry. And while the cryptocurrency industry may be a nice starting point, it’s not really the minor leagues. Just last quarter over 2 billion dollars were raised through ICOs. But the familiarity with the tech will help them penetrate the entire affiliate industry, which is estimated to be a $7 billion industry.

And they’re not looking to just become another middle man. Instead, they’re using smart contracts to execute the terms of any affiliate agreement. Meaning, the transactions and referrals will be measured and fulfilled immediately without the need for 30 day waits and holding periods (although those can be written in when they are essential). And both parties are able to log in and see both sides of the transaction. There’s no more cloudy reporting or missings sales and traffic.

“The ICO industry, and cryptocurrency in general, are extremely hot right now. So, this makes it the perfect place for us to introduce our platform,” says Rick. “Plus, we’re facilitating the arrangements for people who already understand blockchain technology, so there is less of a learning curve. But as blockchain tech continues to penetrate other markets, we’ll be poised to grow alongside of it.”