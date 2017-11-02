Is America a "Force for Good"? Free Yourself from the Great Tautological Fallacy!

Is America a “force for good” in the world? Bob Avakian, Chairman of the Revolutionary Communist Party, goes after deeply embedded assumptions that are pervasive in this society. Check out this clip and share it widely.
Watch the full-hour long talk called: “The Trump/Pence Regime Must Go! In the Name of Humanity, We REFUSE To Accept a Fascist America — A Better World IS Possible” below.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS