Is anybody out there? Sónar Festival sends music to Luyten's Star, joins the search for life beyond our atmosphere

“Sónar Calling GJ273b,” is a radio message and the first of its kind, featuring 33 short pieces of music from artists that embody the exploratory approach to music that the brand has stood for since it began twenty-five years ago. Artists who have participated in the initiative include Jean Michel Jarre, Daito Manabe, and The Black Madonna.

According to press notes, the artists responses “range from the poetic to the mathematical - music composed according to mathematical tenets devised to be easily decoded - to the political; both in terms of presenting how humans are as a species and in providing a critique on how we are destroying the planet. Some examples: Carsten Nicolai has sent a recording of his unborn daughter’s heartbeat; a composition by Autechre created from the first 449 prime numbers; BFlecha takes inspiration from the cycles of the earths' distinct ecosystems and the elements of life on earth; Jean-Michel Jarre contributes one of his best known works in a nod to "Close Encounters of the Third Kind"; The Black Madonna references the modern music industry with an ironic take on how to make a hit record; Nina Kraviz aims for peace with a rumination on the dual meanings of the Russian word ‘Mir’ (Peace, and World) while Laurel Halo presents a poetic lament that doubles as a cry for help - Please Save Us!”