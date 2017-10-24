Is Attitude Everything? How to Avoid Putting Your Eggs In One Basket

Let's say you had two baskets to put your eggs in.

The first is attitude. Your job is to maintain a positive attitude.

The second is commitment. Your job is decide what's important to you, dedicate yourself to it, and commit to doing your best.

Okay, which one do you pick?

Some of you who’ve had some coaching might come back with, "It isn't an either-or. It's an and-too."

Yes, and...there's a phrase in math called "the order of operations." And I think there's an order of operations.

I'd like to posit that we focus first upon commitment, and secondly upon attitude.

Sounds like a heretic idea, probably?

I mean who hasn't heard the emphasis that attitude is everything? We know that your attitude determines your altitude.

I know those quotes.

I said those quotes.

Why? I used to regularly teach a workshop called Attitude Enhancer. It was a full day workshop. I had tons of strategies for shifting you up up up...

My continual frustration with that workshop was that there was something ephemeral about shooting for a change in attitude, helping people change, and then hearing about how they'd falter after the workshop.

At the moment, what is honest for me is this: in my own life, I've found that my attitude grows increasingly positive when I'm committed to my purpose.

At the moment, I'm noticing that when I'm in alignment with what's important and meaningful to me, there's something enduring that begins to grow inside of me. Call it what you will, but as this grows, my attitude naturally becomes more strongly positive and optimistic, a predictable byproduct of committing to live life as well as I can.