Is Bitcoin A Bubble Or Buy

The craze in cryptocurrencies based on sentiment analysis is dangerously close to that of past bubbles such as the dot.com bubble,housing bubble, etc. However there is a notable difference this time; we are in the era of easy money. In other words, for the untrained our eye we are in unchartered waters but for the trained eye the answer is simple and rather obvious. In the era of easy money, bubbles turn into super bubbles and therefore we can quite easily state that this bubble is not ready to pop. A strong correction, is more likely than a crash.

While the masses are quite excited, they are still not in the Euphoric as the Anxiety gauge has not moved into the calm zone; therefore this market still has room to run.

If you are investing in cryptocurrencies, consider spreading your investment across a host of cryptocurrencies. Only invest money you don’t need or can afford to lose.

If you don’t want to invest in Bitcoin directly, you can do so indirectly via the following investment vehicles

GBTC

A very volatile play that trends lock and sync with the Bitcoin market, but the key advantage is that is a very liquid which means you can jump in and out of with ease. We have recommended this to our clients, and our last foray yielded over 20% in less than three days.

ARKW

If you can’t stomach volatility then this play is for; the moves are not as volatile, but it still provides one with an opportunity to get into the Bitcoin market minus the gut-wrenching volatility.

Final Thoughts

Use strong pullback to establish a position or add to your position if you are looking to get into this sector.