ThoughtWorks recently published a paper entitled The Next Big Disruption: Courageous Executives.

It got me thinking!

Three questions came up for me.

The first one was in response to this finding from the ThoughtWorks research: “54% of courageous executives have developed a deep understanding of technology and 57% have written code”.

If the next generation of business leaders is to come from the ranks of the techies instead of finance guys with MBAs what sort of investment are the tech companies making in leadership development?

The second one follows on from my research into what makes for sustainable leadership in the 21st century. I write about this in my book Stop Doing Start Leading. I believe sustainable leadership is human leadership. It is about the responsibility of leaders to look beyond the bottom line to create environments in which they and their people can thrive and make decisions, which contribute to the planet thriving. Hence my title is courageous leadership sustainable?

The third question is in relation to the following quote:

“The most exciting breakthroughs of the twenty-first century will not occur because of technology but because of an expanding concept of what it means to be human.” John Naisbitt, Megatrends specialist.

How will the tech companies ensure that the leadership development they invest in creates a cohort of leaders who have the courage to be disruptive not just in terms of technology but also in terms of what it means to be human?

We have had plenty of recent examples of disruptive leaders who have certainly not expanded the concept of what it means to be human with the goings on at Uber and Ryanair. The former Uber Founder and Chief Exec, Travis Kalanick, created what was described as a “toxic and sexist culture” and “didn’t play fair”. He deceived regulators, resulting in Uber losing its licence in London and didn’t look after the well being of his employees. There is certainly an opportunity for courageous leaders to find a way to create the conditions for people to thrive and at the same time deliver brilliant technological innovations that meet customers’ needs.

So let’s look a bit closer at what courageous leadership is all about.

When you hear the word courage what comes to mind for you?

I have often spoken about courage being at the heart of 21st century leadership. I use the word heart because courage comes from Cor (the heart in latin) and the word curage is French for “putting one’s heart into action”. So this would imply that at the heart of development for techies with leadership potential would be emotional intelligence and learning to engage the heads and hearts of their followers. Courageous Leadership like any other kind of leadership is about people. You can manage systems, projects, processes but you can only lead people.

When most people think about courage they think about bravery and heroic actions. In fact one of the courageous leaders interviewed for the ThoughtWorks paper said:

“Technology is not just an enabler of new business models—technology is the hero of our future story.” Rathi Murthy, SVP and Chief Technology Officer Gap, Inc.

I believe this can only be the case if the techies who become future business leaders themselves become heroes. Heroism is “courage elevated by a noble purpose” (Smith 2004)

This requires them to have the courage to make an inner journey to get in touch with who they are and what they stand for, what their purpose is and the legacy they want to leave as a leader. This requires self-awareness, a willingness to be vulnerable and a willingness to reflect deeply. The test of whether these new courageous leaders become heroes will be down to whether they have the courage to do the right thing.

“Leaders are people who do the right thing” Warren Bennis

And it’s not only leadership gurus who believe this. I was inspired to read “an eight-year-old told me that courage simply is making the decision to do what you know is right.” (Beyond the Journal Young Children on the Web 2005 8.)

The ability to do what is right in difficult situations requires the leader to have the ability to stay“mindful” in the midst of all of this so that they have the clarity of mind to make the right choices. So a further element of leadership development for courageous leaders is to support them in developing an attentional practice such as meditation, mindfulness or a martial art.

So how can two these important 21st century trends come together? Ethical, human sustainable leadership, which is people and planet focussed and technologically convenient products that meet consumers’ needs. This takes leaders who have the courage to make “how things are done” as important if not more important than the “what”, in other words the product or service. As consumers we need to demand this. We need to be disruptive ourselves and start to make sure we are happy with the “how” before we consume the “what”.