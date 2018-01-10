Is Hair Transplant an Affordable Procedure?

You can gauge the importance of hair for a human being be it a woman or a man by seeing the number of products in the market for hair care and hair growth.

Who doesn’t love having thick and healthy hair? But imagine the trauma it causes men who start losing their hair in their twenties and thirties due to various reasons, the main being male pattern baldness.

As a first resort to treat initial hair fall, we usually depend on over the counter medications and topical lotions. It is a common routine for us to try all the different types of oils and home remedies to reverse the effect of hair fall and increase the density of hair on our head.

However most of the time we are not successful in finding a long-lasting result. But things have changed with the hair transplant. This amazing procedure gives permanent results and helps hair grow naturally from bald areas.

No doubt cost is an issue, but there are places where this procedure is available at pocket-friendly prices. Like the hair transplant cost in Turkey is so reasonable that people find it too good to be true.

Will I be able to afford hair transplant?

This is a common question that crosses our mind when we set out to plan this procedure. There are so many queries we would like answers for.

Here we have discussed the different parameters which will affect the total cost of hair transplant.

The large margin of difference between the prices for hair transplant at various places will surely surprise you. Mostly, hair transplant procedure will set you back by $1800 to $18000 depending on the country you get your treatment done. Cost for hair transplant in Turkey, Dubai, India, etc is very reasonable whereas this same procedure is very costly in the USA and Europe.

You will have to pay for the procedure from your own pocket as most of the insurance companies do not cover hair transplant surgery as it falls under cosmetic procedures.

The type of procedure you choose will also affect the price of hair transplant. Usually, hair transplant is either done by FUT (follicular unit transplantation) or FUE (follicular unit extraction) and the cost of each procedure is different.

The total cost of your treatment will lie on the number of grafts needed to cover your affected area. It will naturally cost less if the baldness area is small. Apart from this, your preference for density will have a great impact on the price.

The reputation of the clinic and the surgeon will also affect the cost of your hair transplant. As experienced and well-known surgeons are bound to charge a premium for their services.

Keep in mind the added expenses like travel and stay which you will have to incur in case you plan to get your hair transplant surgery from a far-off place.

Will there be any added expense after my hair transplant surgery?

Hair transplant surgery is a simple procedure which does not have many side-effects. But as in any surgery, you will have to take medications for a few days post the surgery to keep infection and complications at bay.

They will include:

Painkillers

Anti-inflammatory medications

Antibiotics

Lotions/Creams

It’s quite uncommon but in case of infection or complications, you may need extra treatment to overcome it and will have to pay for the doctor’s visits and medications.

If not hair transplant, are there any other alternative treatments available?

Well yes, there are treatments which you can try prior to hair transplant or if you cannot afford this surgery. Though, the results may not be as satisfactory as hair transplant surgery.

Minoxidil is a medication which is used to treat hair loss. Rogaine is a topical solution that is available at the chemist’s and you do not need a prescription to buy it.

Low-level laser therapy is another treatment which you can opt for. It strengthens the hair and boosts retention by stimulating the cellular activity.

Finasteride tablets like Propecia or Proscar are used to treat excessive hair loss especially for men who are suffering from male-pattern hair loss.

Make a researched decision

It is a fact that hair transplant is the best solution for baldness and receding hairline. However, invest some time in researching it and check for the credentials of the doctor and the clinic you decide for hair transplant.