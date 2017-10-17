Joseph B. Kadane, Contributor
Leonard J. Savage University Professor of Statistics and Social Sciences, Emeritus, at Carnegie Mellon University

Is it OK for the police to lie?

10/17/2017 09:48 am ET

According to the Supreme Court (for example Frazier v.Cupp (394

U.S. 731 (1969))), police are permitted to lie in questioning suspects.

The reason is pragmatic: it is a way to obtain confessions. In other

words, the end, namely a confession, justifies the means, lying. Let's

look at the broader implications of this policy.

If it is OK to lie to obtain a confession from someone strongly

suspected of criminal activity, what's wrong with planting evidence?

The end, convicting a purported bad guy, is the same, so why is a lie in

questioning legal, but a lie about where evidence is found, not? Is it

OK for a police person to lie to protect a fellow officer against a

charge of the excessive use of force against a possible evil-doer? By

legalizing some lies but (at least officially) discouraging others, we

place police in a morally ambiguous position.

Of course under-cover work is different, because the people doing

that work are not identified as police. But when police are acting in an

official capacity, they are placed morally on the same plane as the

criminals if truth-telling is not expected.

What is to be done ? Any police chief can forbid lying. Any city,

county or state can, by legislative or executive action, do the same.

Ultimately perhaps the Supreme Court will revisit its decision.

Lying is wrong. We should expect the police to tell the truth.

