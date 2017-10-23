Is it okay to NOT be Happy ? ( #Video )

In this video recording of the LIVE Show, “Radiating Love with Roni Lipstein” recorded 7/5/11 on BEing Love T.V., Rev. Roni asks the question "IS it okay to NOT BE Happy??" in this age of easy quick pill popping fixes?

Should we BE running to our pharmacies and taking the "latest & greatest" new medications to douse our emotional states of BEingness so that we need NOT FEEL the emotional range of our BEingness?

Are we, as a species ready to ‘climb the ladder’ of our ‘emotional intelligence’ and sophistication? Are we ready to evolve into the species we are destined to be, in this now ?

Watch, listen, learn, and SHARE your thoughts, feelings and this video with those near and dear to you***

Together, we CAN rise to the occasion--- if any generation could, it is NOW***

With love, gratitude, and blissings to one and all,

Rev. Roni***