Is managing your health overwhelming you? Try these tips

According to the Centers for Disease Control, approximately half of Americans live with one or more chronic diseases. Every year, chronic diseases are responsible for seven in 10 deaths among Americans (heart disease and cancer are at the top of the list). This data shows us that managing your health is vital. To put it bluntly, effectively managing your health can be a matter of life or death.

This reality is a wakeup call for many people – especially those who have just received a diagnosis that involves changes to their daily routine and overall lifestyle. In a matter of 24 hours, you may find yourself suddenly juggling more-frequent visits to see your health team, adding one or more new prescriptions, incorporating a new diet and exercise plan, or other measures.

With any change in life, a certain level of stress and heightened emotions are expected, but too often I’ve seen this stress get in the way – and sometimes negatively affect – my patients’ well-being and overall adherence to their care regimen. In fact, nearly half of all Americans are stressed out by health care.

Here are a few tips to help lessen the stress while you navigate managing your health:

Implement changes one step at a time. Research shows the most effective way to make lasting lifestyle and behavior changes is by taking small steps. For example, if you have type 2 diabetes, work with your physician to slowly incorporate recommended changes one at a time, such as eating a healthier diet or starting an exercise program. Work with your physician to create a list of manageable steps, taking into consideration what change is the highest priority. Create milestones – weekly, monthly or whatever works best – to track your progress.

Be specific about your goals. It is easy to look at a goal and feel discouraged. To avoid this feeling, identify two or three "mini goals" that are specific, measurable and more attainable. Using type 2 diabetes as an example again, perhaps you work with your physician on preferred blood sugar levels for months one, two and three. Perhaps you are overweight, have high blood pressure and at risk for heart disease and you are told you need to lose 50 pounds. This is your ideal result, but losing five or 10 pounds can help lower blood pressure and help get you on track to a healthier lifestyle.

Seek support and accountability. This could come in the form of a support group at the hospital or elsewhere, a Facebook group or friends and family members. Remember that you are not alone in your struggle, emotionally or physically, and sharing your successes and challenges with others can help keep you on track, positive and encouraged.

This could come in the form of a support group at the hospital or elsewhere, a Facebook group or friends and family members. Remember that you are not alone in your struggle, emotionally or physically, and sharing your successes and challenges with others can help keep you on track, positive and encouraged. Get the best sleep possible. It sounds simple, but getting enough sleep should be a priority for anyone who is feeling stressed. Most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep every night. Good sleep is linked to improved concentration, productivity, healthy eating and immune function. Poor sleep is linked to increased inflammation, depression, type 2 diabetes risk, heart disease and stroke risk. Beyond that, a good night’s rest will improve your mood.