Is Preventive Care the New Thing in the Health Industry?

After reading Marjorie Hope Rothstein’s article on “The Future of Healthcare Is SELF-CARE” I became more curious about the subject. Is preventive healthcare truly the new face of health industry globally or its just here in America. They say histories are written for the present with the hope that the theme message will resonate with today’s audience. The history of the healthcare sector in America is complex. There have been trillions of dollars poured into the health sectors for more than 65 years. Currently, there are no national health service or universal health insurance in America which is a factor to consider if there are plans to make healthcare affordable and accessible.

However, if we flip the coin we would see that this situation has created a window for new opportunities and lifestyle choices. Americans now understand that their wellbeing is in their hands, not the government, and they are beginning to take practical steps to live health conscious life. Likewise, the recent event has inspired innovative products and cost-effective businesses.

The current health care condition in American has inspired the rapid growth and development of the preventive healthcare industry. It is increasingly becoming the new face of healthcare and it is helping people be more aware of consequences of their lifestyle choices.

Let’s look at the products and entrepreneurs that are carving a niche for themselves and currently revolutionizing the preventive health care sector in America.

Preventive Healthcare Through Technology

In 2007, James Park and Eric Friedman saw the potential of fitting sensors in wearable devices for tracking activities such as movement which can be transcribed into health data. They called it Fitbit. For most Americans, this product represents a preventive approach to improving their health and taking charge of their body. If you look at it this way, diabetes, heart-related issues, weight gain, and stress are all related and can be altered or prevented by our lifestyle. A product like Fitbit helps to monitor that lifestyle. Now, tell me why won’t people desire such product. You can say that Fitbit was well timed, and their approach has seen the company rise and today worth over $ 4 billion. Apart from health monitoring devices, another product which joined the wagon is the Nutrisystem Diet. It employs advanced processing technologies to produce healthy meals. This nutrition diet has controlled portion of calories to help achieve weight loss and prevent excessive weight pain. It is well known that so many diseases are now associated with poor diet and excessive weight gain.

Preventive Healthcare Through Knowledge Sharing

Knowledge is light. Ever since the arrival of the digital age, information has been easily accessible. You don’t need all the degrees to know how to unclog your blocked kitchen sink. Just ask Google. Likewise, in recent times, many Americans are turning to the internet to ask questions and look for eBooks on how to lose weight, how to stay fit and the right diet for a healthy lifestyle. These are information that you could only get after paying lots of money to a consultant. Today the answers are at your fingertips-if you have a smartphone. In the 21st Century, information on the best way to live a healthy life is increasingly made available online. An example is the Muscle and Cut platforms which provides information on how to use Keto Cycle diet to build muscle and attain a healthy lifestyle.

Preventive Healthcare Through Data Collection

One of the newest kid in town is data management. Today, an immense amount of data is collected daily from our interaction with technology. Technology such as the Blockchain is being deployed to synthesize this data and store them using the complex algorithms. These have been predicted to be useful in mental and general health research. Currently, data management is already being used by businesses to anticipate their customers need and improve product and services. In the healthcare sector, data management is expected to revolutionize drug testing and research. I can’t wait to see the companies that will emerge from these great opportunities in the next 10 years.