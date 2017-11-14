Is Publishing the Answer for Game-Based Learning?

There are challenges facing colleges and universities in adopting and implementing game-based learning into the higher ed environment. Three of the industry leaders, Karl Kapp, Gamification Analyst and Professor at Bloomsburg University; André Thomas, CEO of Triseum and the creator of the LIVE Lab at Texas A&M University; and Jim Kiggens, Director of Engage Learning Technology at Adtalem Global Education sat down for a panel discussion to add insight into recent developments.

While Game-based learning (GBL) is of interest to many faculty members inside higher ed, they suffer from an overall lack of guidance and direction. Without a publisher leading the charge, faculty must rely on grassroots forms of recommendation and rating. The panel discusses the need for accreditation and a proven rating system to build adoption.

Technology is continually evolving, and GBL finds itself facing the stigma of “unsexy” in comparison to the new shiny objects of VR (virtual reality) and AI (artificial intelligence). The gamed-based learning model needs altering, and the panel winds up the discussion pondering whether or not the educational publishers should start acquiring gaming companies to advance their curriculum.

About the Panel

Jim Kiggens

Jim Kiggens has over two decades of experience in producing and developing game-based learning for higher education, middle and secondary school, and corporate training. In addition to shipping 24 Serious Game titles at Course Games, Jim also has over 20 years of experience in instructional design, program development, and teaching digital animation and game development at several colleges and universities.

Jim has published and presented widely regarding the development of game-based learning and is currently leading VR research at Adtalem Global Education : Play.

Karl Kapp

Karl Kapp, Gamification, is an analyst, published author and assistant director and faculty member at Bloomsburg University’s Institute for Interactive Technologies (IIT).

Karl M. Kapp, EdD, is a scholar, writer, and expert on the convergence of games, learning, and technology. Karl received his doctorate of education in instructional design at the University of Pittsburgh, and is an award-winning professor of instructional technology at Bloomsburg University, in Bloomsburg, PA. Karl consults with learning technology companies and advises Fortune 500 companies on the use of gamification and game-based strategies for transferring knowledge to employees.

André Thomas, CEO Triseum

André Thomas has over 20 years experience in CGI production, he has worked around the world on legendary video games, live action feature films and gripping commercials. He served as Head of Graphics for EA Sports Football (including NCAA, Head Coach, NFL Tour and Madden, the longest running and most successful sports franchise in this history of the games industry.)

Today, André shares his insights, ideas and overall love for gaming across academia. He founded and serves as the director of the LIVE Lab in the Department of Visualization at Texas A&M University, where he also teaches game design, game development and interactive graphics techniques.

In 2014, he founded Triseum and currently serves as the CEO, inspiring students and faculty through immersive, engaging and fun learning experiences

