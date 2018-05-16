Is rice gluten-free?

Yes, all rice is gluten-free in its natural state. Every type of white, brown and wild rice we’ve mentioned in this article is gluten-free, including sticky rice, which is also confusingly called glutinous rice. The term “glutinous” refers to the rice’s stickiness, not its gluten content.

The only time your rice may not be gluten-free is when it’s sold in packaging with a mix ― such as a box of pilaf ― that could’ve been mixed with glutinous ingredients. Always double check ingredient labels to be sure that what you are eating is truly gluten-free.

