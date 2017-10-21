Is That Job Right for You? 19 Crucial Factors to Consider

How do I choose the right job? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Megan Dias, Recruiting Specialist at Quora, on Quora:

In order to choose the right job, you have to know what you want.

Also, is this a job or is this a career? There’s a difference - a job is a way to receive income, but not necessarily a path to increase your skill-set or set you up for your dream role. A career is something you see yourself doing long-term, where you can grow, learn, and develop an expertise in your field of choice. You know you are in the right career when your interests meet your passions, because that is your strengths.

When job searching, you should know yourself well enough to know what your non-negotiables are, and what you are willing to potentially compromise. Factors that I personally consider (in no particular order):

Commute

Salary (base, stocks)

Health benefits

Perks (gym membership, food, commuter pass)

Vacation

Hours

Flexibility (can you work from home, etc)

Phone reimbursement

Travel component or not

Company culture (norms, values)

The product (what does the company do and do you care about it?)

Visibility (do you have access to the CEO/VPs?)

Recognition (are you valued by the organization and your team?)

The actual role itself (is this something you want to do?)

Support (financially and time-wise) of professional development

Who your manager is: the #1 reason people leave a company is because their manager

The people (who do you work with on a day to day basis? If you were stuck in an airport with these people for 5 hours, would you want to hangout with them?)

Long-term (do you see yourself at this company long-term?)

Anything that is applicable to you personally (maternity/paternity leave, etc)

Once you receive an offer, it is important to think about what that offer consists of and if it is something you want (career) versus need (job). The list I outlined above is a good starting point, but this could also vary based on location (the job market relevant to where you live). Choosing the right job is important, as you often spend more time at work than at home and the key advice I can provide is make sure you choose something that you are passionate about.