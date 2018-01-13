Is the End of Fear Project (EOF) a Cult?

The End of Fear Project, commonly known as EOF, was set up by Diego Fontanive and his partner Jessica Schab. Its founders run sessions that are supposed to “detoxify” the mind, however, Fontanive and Schab have no professional qualifications in the field of mental health to qualify them for this sort of work. Followers of the EOF believe that Fontanive has made discoveries that are what we need in order to stop the insanity, suffering and war in the world today. However, the EOF has been likened to a cult. How true is this description? Is the End of Fear Project a new cult, and is Fontanive a cult leader?

Diego Fontanive and Jessica Schab

What is a Cult?

Let us first define what a cult is. The Cult Information Centre (CIC) says that a cult has a leader who is “self-appointed, dogmatic, messianic, not accountable and has charisma.” Fontanive definitely has charisma. He dresses only in black and his past is very much a mystery. Google his name and you will not find much that has not been written by him. His followers look up to him as a discoverer of ‘facts’ about the human mind that could be used to change the world and save us from destruction. To this degree, he could be seen as “messianic.” Anyone familiar with the work of Krishnamurti will soon notice startling similarities between what Fontanive has to say and this philosopher and mystic’s ideas. In some cases obvious plagiarism appears to have taken place: both Krishnamurti and Fontanive point out that “the description is not the described.” Fontanive will say that the “message” is what is important, not the messenger.

Indoctrination

Another characteristic of a cult is that it makes use of “psychological coercion to recruit, indoctrinate and retain its members.” The EOF supporters do become indoctrinated by the terminology Fontanive and Schab use. Specialised terms such as “dismantling” are widely used. It can be difficult to read and understand Fontanive’s writings unless you become familiar with the terms he uses. Often “EOFers” merely parrot what Fontanive has said. On the Facebook social media site, EOF people often repost whatever Fontanive has posted. They also tend to associate only with other EOF followers. This can easily be observed if you visit the page of one such person because you will usually find that a majority of their friends are also supporters of Fontanive’s ideas. If the EOF founder posts some of his artwork, or a new example of his writing (which he calls “Orientations”), then other EOF supporters are likely to like his posts and all comments show approval.

Similar to Scientology?

CIC says that a cult leader believes that the “end justifies the means in order to solicit funds and recruit people.” Fontanive and Schab both solicit funds from interested parties and their followers, as does the Church of Scientology. There are other similarities too. EOF followers are seeking to obtain clarity of mind, by a process of examining biases, conditionings and identities that exist. They discover that their thoughts are not their own but have come from other authors and are the result of identities, biases and conditionings. Scientologists are hoping to reach the state of “clear.” After you have reached this in Scientology you are eligible to continue up the never-ending “Bridge” of the “Operating Thetan” levels. In the EOF, followers are often caught trying to reach some understanding, to “get it.” A thetan, by the way, is what L Ron Hubbard called the soul or spirit that animates our bodies. According to Hubbard a thetan has no size, no space and is immortal and indestructible. Fontanive has described an individual being as a “thinking energy”. Whilst Scientologists believe they need to keep trying to get further up the “Bridge to Total Freedom,” EOFers think they must keep dismantling to keep their minds clear. The EOF has changed its offers on its website. At one point it was suggested that a year of sessions to detoxify the mind were all that was needed but this was altered to say that longer may be required.

Other characteristics of a cult

Another of the characteristics a cult has, according to CIC, is that the cult’s “wealth does not benefit its members or society.” At present, the EOF does not appear to have much in the way of wealth, but the money it takes in only benefits Fontanive and Schab, by way of paying for their lifestyle expenses.

CIC says that the fifth characteristic of a cult is that it forms an “elitist totalitarian society.” Although Fontanive and Schab and their followers would say that the EOF is very much opposed to such a society, if you examine how the EOF functions it is clear that it is what Fontanive says that goes. He does not tolerate anyone who argues with him. He is arrogant and when called out on a social media site, tends to leave a group page where this happens, and to unfriend anyone who does argue with him. Schab blocks people who do not agree with what she and Fontanive say.

Therapy cults offer courses and self improvement methods. Fontanive would be likely to deny this but the EOF is in the process of setting up critical thinking courses in collaboration with Cambridge University. It also sells its detoxification courses, that followers believe they are benefitting from. Therapy cults are often registered as non-profit making. The EOF group is said to be a non-profit making one.

Members of a religious cult believe they are making the world a better place. Followers of the EOF appear to think like this too.

Mumbo Jumbo?