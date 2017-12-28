Is the GOP Really On Its Deathbed?

Or is the main stream media up to its old tricks?

To paraphrase Mark Twain, "The reports of the death of the GOP are greatly exaggerated." To listen to the main stream media, they would have us believe the Republican Party is in disarray and on its deathbed, that the Democrats have already sewn up the Congressional midterm elections for 2018 thereby enabling them to finally impeach President Trump. All I can say is "Bwahahahaha!" This is designed to create nothing more than political intrique so they can maximize viewer/readership and sell advertising. In other words, none of it is based on fact, just money.

The press conveniently overlooks the fact the states are predominantly run by the GOP with 34 Governors, 34 State Senates, and 31 State Houses. According to the latest survey of "State Fiscal Rankings" (July 11, 2017) conducted by the Mercatus Center of George Mason University, the Top 10 States in the Best Fiscal Condition includes (in order) Florida, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Idaho, and Montana. With the exception of Montana, all of these states have Republican Governors, State Senates and Houses (Montana has just a Democratic Governor). The bottom of the list is predominantly run by Democrats, including New York (#39), California (#43), Massachusetts (#48), Illinois (#49), and New Jersey (#50); in other words, the states most resistant to the policies of our Republican President.

The press also contends Mr. Trump's popularity is sagging. Let us not forget, this is based on the same polls that predicted a run-away victory for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and are controlled by Democrats; a convenient coincidence perhaps? Again, this is designed to make money by creating political intrigue.

If anyone should be concerned about popularity, it should be the main stream media. In an Associated Press report of April 17, 2016, they claimed, "just 6 percent of people say they have a lot of confidence in the media, putting the news industry about equal to Congress and well below the public's view of other institutions." In other words, Mr. Trump's popularity is head and shoulders above the media's.

Despite efforts by the Democrats, Mr. Trump accomplished quite a bit in his first year, including: The tax-reform bill, Neil Gorsuch’s confirmation to the Supreme Court, roll-back of bureaucratic regulations, tougher controls on illegal immigration, declaring Jerusalem the capital of Israel, pulling out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership, bolstering the military and law enforcement, etc. The result has been a revitalized respect for the United States foreign policy, and a resurrected economy brought back from the dead.

Who have the Democrats got to run in the next presidential election? Hillary? Uncle Joe? Governor Moonbeam? Andrew Cuomo? Nancy Pelosi? Chuck Schumer? Hardly. The Democrats have to break the stranglehold of the Progressive movement and demonstrate they represent the interests of the heartland, not the uber-Left. Aside from their distaste for Donald Trump, the country is at a loss as to their platform other than to revert back to the days of Barack Obama (which cost them the Congress and the White House). The Democrats have to overcome the stigma of a party which is faceless and meaningless.

So, the next time you hear the GOP is coughing up blood, the truth is it is the Democrats who are desperate and on the brink of extinction.

Keep the Faith!

Note: All trademarks both marked and unmarked belong to their respective companies.

Tim Bryce is a freelance writer and management consultant in the Tampa Bay area of Florida.

Copyright © 2017 by Tim Bryce. All rights reserved.