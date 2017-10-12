Is the Platypus an Anomaly or an Evolutionary Wonder?

Is the platypus in evolutionary transition, or is it an anomaly in evolution? originally appeared on Quora: the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Ben Waggoner, PhD in Integrative Biology, on Quora:

Is the platypus in evolutionary transition, or is it an anomaly in evolution?

Neither. The platypus is very well adapted to the environment it lives in. From the point of view of evolutionary biology, there’s nothing particularly weird about it.

The platypus, and the four species of spiny anteater or echidna, do make up the earliest branch of the mammal family tree that has any surviving members, the Monotremata. Living monotremes are not “transitional” to anything else, but they do preserve characters that mammal ancestors had: egg laying, external ear opening at the base of the jaw, and probably also the absence of teats (they do secrete milk from mammary glands, but it oozes into grooves in the mother’s abdominal skin, and the babies lap it up instead of suckling). Even the venomous spurs on male platypus legs may also be a feature that ancestral mammals had, but which only monotremes have retained. (http://yadda.icm.edu.pl/yadda/el...) So the platypus preserves some traits that the ancestors of all mammals had, but most of their descendants have lost. (I think of the platypus as similar to the Amish people in the US; they are not my ancestors, or even particularly close relatives, but they do preserve traits, like riding horse-drawn buggies and raising hand-built barns, that my actual ancestors did do about 200 years ago.)

But at the same time, the platypus has features that are excellent adaptations for its aquatic lifestyle: thick waterproof fur, webbed feet, dense bones, and a paddle-like tail are all useful for an animal that spends most of its life in water. The “duckbill” isn’t like a duck’s bill at all—duck bills are hard and hornlike, while the platypus bill is soft and rubbery and extremely sensitive to both touch and electrical currents. The platypus can locate prey with its eyes closed, by sensing the tiny electric impulses given off when its prey—worms, crustaceans, and insects—contracts muscles. Very useful for an animal that has to hunt for food in often murky water!

So the most you can say is that the platypus retains some traits that were found in early ancestors of all mammals, which almost all living mammals lost a long time ago. (Mind you, you could say the same thing about any species. I mean, humans retain the primitive feature of a five-fingered hand and foot, which was found in the common ancestors of land vertebrates -except for the very earliest ones - but which has been modified in most descendants into something else: hooves, trotters, wings, claws, flippers, etc. etc. Every species I can think of is a mosaic of archaic traits and new ones.) But the platypus itself is not “transitional”; it has a lot of features that are unique to it, and that function quite well in its environment regardless of whether or not we find them odd. They have presumably been shaped by 100+ million years of good old-fashioned evolution by natural selection.