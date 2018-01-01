Is the Republican Party the party of God?

One often finds Republicans claiming to be the party of Jesus Christ i.e. the party that holds to Biblical and Godly principles and ethics.

But exactly how true is this claim? Let's review some recent actions taken by Republicans and see where we end up.

The recent GOP healthcare reform bill is a good place to start. This policy makes the suffering of the poor even worse. This reform will increase profits for corporations at the expense of those with pre-existing conditions. The bill will also reduce overall insured persons.

Our nation needs a system that guarantees adequate healthcare for all - similar to what the Scandinavian countries have implemented. Healthcare for all is not a privilege, it's a right. Don't believe me? Well, the Bible does.

Proverbs 19:17 says "Whosoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and he will reward them for what they have done."

In Luke 12:33, The Lord says "Sell your possessions and give to the poor. Provide purses for yourselves that will not wear out, a treasure in heaven that will never fail, where no thief comes near and no moth destroys."

Romans 12:13 states "Share with the Lord's people who are in need. Practice hospitality."

Just from these three verses we can see now what any follower of tee Torah or New Testament would do.