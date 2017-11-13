Is the United States Really “Still In” the Paris Agreement?

This afternoon at COP23 in Bonn, Germany, four US Governors and a former California Governor spent the afternoon discussing the positive actions their states are taking to address climate change. The governor panel also addressed the lack of official US government engagement in the UN climate negotiations as a result of President Trump’s decision to withdraw from the Paris Agreement. Christiana Figueres served as the moderator and closed the panel discussion with a story that goes something like this.

Let’s say there is a large vehicle parked on the side of a major multi-lane highway and its emergency lights are flashing. This vehicle has a US license plate, as do many others among the passing vehicles on the road. We see license plates from all over the world. If we begin to “rubber neck” at the stranded roadside vehicle, many cars will be stuck in a huge traffic jam with few making any progress. If we ignore the temporarily idled vehicle, traffic will continue to move forward.

What Ms. Figueres was trying to capture is the need for significant action by all in spite of the Trump Administration’s lack of engagement, and indeed lack of visible presence here at COP23. Although the US federal government has stalled, many US states, cities, and corporations are taking action and have pledged to honor the Paris Agreement. These US entities and the entire world must ignore the US administration disengagement and continue forward with total purpose, avoiding the distraction that the US political climate has been trying to cause.

The overwhelming response to the Trump administration from four current US Governors and one former US Governor is “We are Still In”, referring to their continued commitment to the Paris Agreement.

Panel Discussion with moderator Christianna Figueres, Governors Kate Brown (Oregon), Terry McAuliffe (Virginia), Jay Inslee (Washington), Jerry Brown (California), Arnold Schwarzenegger (California)

These Governors are a part of the United States Climate Alliance that currently includes fifteen states. The website indicates that the alliance includes more than 36% of the US population, $7 trillion of the GDP, and 1.3 million clean energy jobs.

Seals of the fifteen United States Climate Alliance States

Figueres, the former UNFCCC Executive Secretary, moderated this discussion by first asking questions of each of the panelists that allowed for a sort of platform development for each state. However, the most interesting part of this panel presentation was when Ms. Figueres posed the following conundrum for the panel to consider. As this panel sits discussing all aspects of state’s climate action, the entire Bonn Zone (the NGO area) is engaging in a festival of climate action.

Meanwhile, Parties in the Bulla Zone (UN zone where official negotiations take place) are engaged in their fundamental responsibility for improvement of NDCs (Nationally Determined Contributions) by 2020. There is no US Government presence, so how do we deal with this major country shirking responsibility and how do you propose convincing the rest of the world that there is positive evidence of progress from the United States?

Each of the panelists quickly jumped to answer the conundrum and the following are paraphrases of what each said; Governor Jay Inslee (Washington) began by indicating that the members of the US Climate Alliance are standing against Trump and representing the third largest economy in the world, that means an awful lot!

Governor Kate Brown (Oregon) went on to tout the “Power of WE”, saying that the state of Oregon may be relatively small at 4 million people, however, the alliance of the Pacific Coast Collaboration represents 1/5 of the world’s economy and that is a big deal!

The current Governor of Virginia, Terry McAulife, spoke of stopping Trump by flipping control of congress and holding his appointees accountable for their policy changes. He also expressed deep disappointment in the 92 million people in the US who did not vote in the last presidential election!

Governor Jerry Brown (California) led his answer with “Don’t let the world go to hell just because of Trump”! He challenged the world to pick up the slack and simply do as much as each country can do, no matter where they are. He pointed to two significant issues that are of the utmost importance in the US. The first is that corporations have significant power and they are moving on climate change. The second is that the US Republican party is the only remaining major political block in the world that does not support climate change action and, this needs to change.

Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger called for more recognition of states by the United Nations, and for the UN to stop relying solely on federal governments. He also urged US states to continue fighting against the Federal Government, as California has done for years, and get it done! He pointed out that 70% of the effective government action comes from the states and local governments.