Is there a future of American higher education in the Arab Kingdom?

The Doha Experiment: A Liberal Education in the Arab World

Skyhorse Publishing Inc.

By Gary Wasserman

Gary Wasserman prepares the reader to delve into complexities of a globalized world and pinpoints to an intriguing plexus. He writes, “a Jewish guy walks into a fundamentalist Arab country he has never heard of to teach American politics at a Catholic college.” The potentially politically incorrect joke eventually diverts into a self-reflective half-memoir with an emphasis on a dichotomy of American liberal education operating within an illiberal environment.

The book is a personal journey constituted by humorous recollections patched up together to highlight eight years of teaching in Qatar. Wasserman’s wry wit here serves for bending with the reader and adding color to a brutally realistic assessment of an experiment that he acknowledges as a failure but could not dare to call so. Instead, he portrays it as an evidence of the limits of liberal education to bridge cultures and offers recommendations for those daring to repeat it.

He starts by underlining a genuine interest of the leadership of a Wahhabi emirate to pour a share of its hydrocarbon wealth into an incubator of progressive values delivered to its doorstep. The experiment raised eyebrows from the beginning, but was eventually given a chance. From negotiations on board of a yacht off the French Riviera to meetings with heads of elite American institutions behind closed doors led by Sheikha Mozah, a stylish wife of the previous Emir. Wasserman showcases pageantry accompanying the Qatari proposal that could not have left indifferent even hardcore skeptics.

The author himself cherished hopes that the experiment would ultimately deliver change to the fundamentalist society and agreed to come, but enthusiasm eventually faded away. Wasserman writes, “university’s mission should not be limited to the ivory tower, seceding with those now inside the walls while ignoring the society outside.” Later he acknowledges that after more than a decade since the foundation of a branch campus Georgetown in Qatar still in a “bubble” that produces highly talented individuals who exercise a little or no impact on a surrounding society.

Ability to speak out freely is an inherent feature of Western education. He writes, “transplanted American universities needed autonomy from their hosts as well as from the surrounding environment.” It was impossible for new universities to operate under the pressure of local authorities and while the progressive former Emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani hoped that liberal education would build the future for too many it appeared as “an alien irritant.”

While books and curriculums were successfully transferred, the general academic environment still differed. In particular, “authoritarian atmosphere” in which future journalists being prepared persisted in Northwestern University in Qatar along with “implicit boundaries on what was discussed about the history, culture, and politics of the region” in Georgetown.

Wasserman does not leave hopes about the outcome of a clash between talented individuals and a hermetically sealed conservative and bureaucratic system. He writes about a meeting with BB, “the daughter of a prominent Qatari family” and his former students whom he describes as “creative, insightful student, willing to entertain unconventional ideas” and wanting to join academia. Thus, she could continue to nurse pipe dreams unless decides to lay future in “the large, metropolitan cities of the globalized world.” The future of women is mercilessly compared to the training of “African Americans at Howard University at 1940s before the return to the Jimmy Crow South.”

Gay rights is another issue that Wasserman takes on and surprises by highlighting how gender segregation influences vibrant underground communities. He gives an example of Saeed, a former students, who fears to tell about his sexuality to his mother and thinks that his father would be more accepting because he was likewise “educated in all-boys schools and understands what goes on.”

Wasserman mentions that studies had an ambivalent impact on students’ religion, while “some had found it deepened their faith; others that is had accelerated their drift away from organized religion.” However, similar to women rights exercising freedom of religion will not happen unless local environment allows so.