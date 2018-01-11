Lauren Gubina, Contributor
Blogger and Copywriter

Is This the Most Pampered Cat in the World?

01/11/2018 08:24 am ET Updated 1 hour ago
Image by @marty_emmycat (Instagram)

Meet Ms. Emmy, a Sphynx cat who knows all about the finer things in life. While cats are known to loathe clothing, Emmy has no qualms about wearing most clothes, including luxurious, fluffy bathrobes. She even has her own personal designer who she refers to as "the fashioner". Her frequent trips to the fashioner help her expand her wardrobe and provide her with something new to wear for every season and special occasion. She’s not always dressed to the nines though! Ms. Emmy is often seen on her Instagram taking long swims in the bathtub, which is one of her favorite activities. She also has other hobbies and interests, like grocery shopping, walking, and watching other cats on YouTube. Check out some of Emmy's posts below (@marty_emmycat) and see whether you think she’s the most pampered cat in the world:

1. Ms. Emmy protecting her ears while enjoying bath time

2. Ms. Emmy lounging and playing in a fluffy bathrobe

3. Ms. Emmy riding in a shopping cart at the grocery store

4. Emmy posing in her Halloween witch's outfit

5. Wearing a stylish cap on the way to see the fashioner

6. Getting fitted for her latest piece at the fashioner's

7. Snuggling in her custom sized cat bed and blankets

8. Showcasing one of her tailor-made jackets

9. Enjoying a back scratch session

10. Taking a drink in one of her lavish house coats

11. Posing next to her Christmas elf costume

12. Playing Santa cat (and attempting to steal Christmas)

13. Checking out her new winter socks

14. Riding in mom’s bag for an outdoor stroll

15. Being spoon-fed decadent treats

16. Resting in a hotel room during her travels

17. Modeling a pink and wool house jumper

18. Venturing out for a midnight walk

19. Having a bite to eat at the dinner table

20. Playing on her jungle gym in the cutest romper ever made

21. Watching YouTube cats and demonstrating her technical purrowess

22. And finally, showing some affection to the person who makes her lifestyle possible

Do you think Emmy is the most pampered cat in the world? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

