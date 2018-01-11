Is This the Most Pampered Cat in the World?

Meet Ms. Emmy, a Sphynx cat who knows all about the finer things in life. While cats are known to loathe clothing, Emmy has no qualms about wearing most clothes, including luxurious, fluffy bathrobes. She even has her own personal designer who she refers to as "the fashioner". Her frequent trips to the fashioner help her expand her wardrobe and provide her with something new to wear for every season and special occasion. She’s not always dressed to the nines though! Ms. Emmy is often seen on her Instagram taking long swims in the bathtub, which is one of her favorite activities. She also has other hobbies and interests, like grocery shopping, walking, and watching other cats on YouTube. Check out some of Emmy's posts below (@marty_emmycat) and see whether you think she’s the most pampered cat in the world:

1. Ms. Emmy protecting her ears while enjoying bath time

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Dec 13, 2017 at 3:17am PST

2. Ms. Emmy lounging and playing in a fluffy bathrobe

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Jan 3, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

3. Ms. Emmy riding in a shopping cart at the grocery store

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Sep 22, 2017 at 12:28pm PDT

4. Emmy posing in her Halloween witch's outfit

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Oct 31, 2017 at 6:57pm PDT

5. Wearing a stylish cap on the way to see the fashioner

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Sep 13, 2017 at 8:10am PDT

6. Getting fitted for her latest piece at the fashioner's

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Nov 12, 2017 at 4:51am PST

7. Snuggling in her custom sized cat bed and blankets

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Dec 2, 2017 at 4:40am PST

8. Showcasing one of her tailor-made jackets

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:20pm PST

9. Enjoying a back scratch session

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Jan 9, 2018 at 1:50pm PST

10. Taking a drink in one of her lavish house coats

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Jan 7, 2018 at 1:06am PST

11. Posing next to her Christmas elf costume

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Dec 31, 2017 at 4:00am PST

12. Playing Santa cat (and attempting to steal Christmas)

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Dec 26, 2017 at 9:41am PST

13. Checking out her new winter socks

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Nov 29, 2017 at 10:24am PST

14. Riding in mom’s bag for an outdoor stroll

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Sep 29, 2017 at 1:18am PDT

15. Being spoon-fed decadent treats

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Nov 11, 2017 at 3:12am PST

16. Resting in a hotel room during her travels

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:17am PDT

17. Modeling a pink and wool house jumper

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Oct 23, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

18. Venturing out for a midnight walk

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Aug 6, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

19. Having a bite to eat at the dinner table

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Aug 19, 2017 at 5:38am PDT

20. Playing on her jungle gym in the cutest romper ever made

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Sep 16, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

21. Watching YouTube cats and demonstrating her technical purrowess

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Jul 30, 2017 at 11:59am PDT

22. And finally, showing some affection to the person who makes her lifestyle possible

A post shared by Marty Liashkevych💡ZNPP UA 🇺🇦😻👋 (@marty_emmycat) on Nov 17, 2017 at 1:38pm PST

