Is This the Most Pampered Cat in the World?

Meet Ms. Emmy, a Sphynx cat who knows all about the finer things in life. While cats are known to loathe clothing, Emmy has no qualms about wearing most clothes, including luxurious, fluffy bathrobes. She even has her own personal designer who she refers to as "the fashioner". Her frequent trips to the fashioner help her expand her wardrobe and provide her with something new to wear for every season and special occasion. She’s not always dressed to the nines though! Ms. Emmy is often seen on her Instagram taking long swims in the bathtub, which is one of her favorite activities. She also has other hobbies and interests, like grocery shopping, walking, and watching other cats on YouTube. Check out some of Emmy's posts below (@marty_emmycat) and see whether you think she’s the most pampered cat in the world:
1. Ms. Emmy protecting her ears while enjoying bath time
2. Ms. Emmy lounging and playing in a fluffy bathrobe
3. Ms. Emmy riding in a shopping cart at the grocery store
4. Emmy posing in her Halloween witch's outfit
5. Wearing a stylish cap on the way to see the fashioner
6. Getting fitted for her latest piece at the fashioner's
7. Snuggling in her custom sized cat bed and blankets
8. Showcasing one of her tailor-made jackets
9. Enjoying a back scratch session
10. Taking a drink in one of her lavish house coats
11. Posing next to her Christmas elf costume
12. Playing Santa cat (and attempting to steal Christmas)
13. Checking out her new winter socks
14. Riding in mom’s bag for an outdoor stroll
15. Being spoon-fed decadent treats
16. Resting in a hotel room during her travels
17. Modeling a pink and wool house jumper
18. Venturing out for a midnight walk
19. Having a bite to eat at the dinner table
20. Playing on her jungle gym in the cutest romper ever made
21. Watching YouTube cats and demonstrating her technical purrowess
22. And finally, showing some affection to the person who makes her lifestyle possible
