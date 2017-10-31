If you haven’t heard of Thumbtack by now, you’re probably living under a rock. The site, which is currently valued at over $1 billion, allows users to search for pretty much any service they may need, for free. From a contractor, to a babysitter, to a band/dj for your wedding, to a personal chef, to a dog trainer, to etc. etc. etc., Thumbtack boasts over ten million active users, is ranked in the top 1200 websites in the U.S., and fills over five million requests, annually.

Similar to Freelancer.com, the user simply posts a request for a specific service, which is then, in turn, sent out to the myriad of professionals in the user’s area. Unlike Freelancer.com, which sees dozens of responses to your request, only the first five pros to respond on Thumbtack are submitted to the user, along w/ any reviews they might have, as well as a customized cover letter.

Sounds great, right? Not so fast.

If you’re a user/requester, odds are, outside of a pro who may not have lived up to their five star review, you probably don’t have many negative things to say with respect to your experience using the site, as it is completely free of charge. However, if you’re a “pro,” your experience could be quite the opposite, as a pro is required to pay for each and every quote he/she submits. All that Thumbtack requires on the client’s end is that they view it (It’s worth noting Thumbtack refunds the quote if it’s not viewed).

Case in point, I play in a pretty popular wedding/event band in N.Y.C., so when a friend suggested we join Thumbtack, as they have tons of users looking for wedding bands in the N.Y./N.J. area and my friend’s band was constantly getting requests, we jumped at the chance. Having confined our wedding profile solely to TheKnot.com for the past few years, posting our info on another popular site should only increase our biz, right? Wrong. All it has done, so far, is cost us money and increase our frustration, ten fold.

Almost immediately, we saw quite a few issues with Thumbtack, with respect to the pro side. The main issue being, as a pro, you may be charged $15 or higher to submit a single quote. Keep in mind, a pro may be asked to submit ten or more quotes per day. Once that quote is viewed, your account is debited. Beyond simply opening your email, the user has no obligation to respond or connect. If you’re good at what you do, be it a band, or welder, or whatever, you may feel like rolling the dice each time a request comes in is worth it, as your talent will no doubt speak for itself. Well, it’s not that cut and dry.

Even if you have top notch professional-quality video samples to go along with your litany of awesome reviews, in our experience, the majority of users we’ve encountered on Thumbtack are either not serious, not sure, just looking around, or are completely out of their minds when it comes to what they’re willing to pay, compared to the service they expect. And, what do they care? It doesn’t cost them a dime.

I can easily say, in our experience, approximately ninety-seven to ninety-eight percent don’t even bother to respond after viewing your quote. Again, this is just our experience and they obviously vary, but even if you allow for folks who may flat out not like you and/or not want your style of music, you’re still talking about an astronomically poor response rate from an entire category of users, all of whom are supposedly on the hunt to hire a wedding band. So, to not even receive so much as a “Thanks, but you’re not for us”, or, “Sorry, out of our budget” is quite bizarre. Especially when you’re being charged for what could easily amount to $150 or more in a day. You do the math.

After using the site on a daily basis for the better part of the past four months, and responding to literally hundreds of requests, some in earnest, some just for research/experimental purposes (i.e. sending ridiculously low quotes and still not receiving a reply), I feel completely confident in my conclusion that Thumbtack is a site that favors the user - and screws the pro-, one hundred percent of the time.

There are no ratings/reviews of users for pros to go by - only “avg. response time”, and that’s not even shown every time. Nowhere is there the opportunity for the pros to communicate with each other, i.e., a review from a pro stating, “This user rocks!” or “Never paid me! Stay the heck away! Seems only fair if the pros are the ones footing the bills that keeps the site running, they should be able to review clients who they’ve worked with and comment on whether they pay on time, have a good response rate, are flexible/easy to work with, etc.

Beyond that, IMO, the majority of users on Thumbtack have absolutely no basis in reality when it comes to setting a realistic budget. Again, I would estimate that, given what I’ve seen, eighty to ninety percent of users looking for wedding bands in the New York area have no clue as to what the going rate is for a professional wedding band.

The site attempts to help the user with a rudimentary “Pricing Guide” - i.e. $ basic, $$ Standard, $$$ Premium, $$$$ High End, however, even though the guide may clearly state “Standard pricing for a wedding band in your area ranges anywhere from three to four thousand dollars, we still get requests from people telling us their budget is $1k. For a five-six piece wedding band. In the New York area. For five-six hours. Seriously?

One user who reached out to us on another site, whom we turned down do to her reception being held in a “museum” but whose budget for the entertainment was only $1k, sent out a request on Thumbtack minutes later and had the nerve to select the “$$ Standard” option. This, it turns out, is more the norm than the exception.

a sample of the guide line a Thumbtack user sends to the respective pros.

Thumbtack has finally offered the option wherein users are requested to define their budgets more precisely, i.e. Budget for Band “$400-$500”, but, apparently, this feature is only available in some states and has only appeared in our requests once to date. And it may not even be mandatory.

For a site to charge pros to submit quotes they may not even receive a response to, the above requiring the user to list actual budget is a long overdue, no-brainer, so as to save the poor, beleaguered pro the time - and money - they would waste responding to a quote they can now immediately see is not for them. Up through now, in exchange for your hard-earned cash, all you’ve been getting from the folks at Thumbtack are vague assurances.

If that’s not bad enough, again, for whatever reason, an overwhelming majority of users seem to be only “Conducting Initial Research”, meaning they’re nowhere near ready to book - some even select this option when their event date is listed as a month, or less, away. Beyond that, even though my band’s selected travel radius clearly puts us in the New York/New Jersey area, literally eighty percent or more of the requests we’ve gotten since day one come from Bunfuck, Pennsylvania.

Another area that gives off a huge negative vibe is the apparent arrogance of their public relations team. I’ve spoken with several of Thumbtack’s media, as well as customer service, contacts. And, while they’re completely pleasant and amenable, ultimately you end up getting stonewalled with the usual, “we’ll take that under advisement” or, “we don’t release that information to the public”, rebuff.

I actually came up with an incredibly simple idea that could solve this entire problem for everyone - (and if you think it’s just me, think again; ConsumerAffairs.com has them rated at one star from pros and users, alike) however, instead of taking it seriously, I got the blow off. Sad but true.

My suggestion to the brass at Thumbtack was, and still is — in order to cut down on the amount of time-wasters on the site, simply charge each user $24.99 to submit a quote. Then, once both the pro and user mark themselves as “Hired,” the fee for the submission on the user’s end is refunded. Voila! #Crickets