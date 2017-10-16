Is Violence Against Women As American As Cherry Pie?

What's disconcerting is that anyone finds that the accusations against HarveyWeinstein constitute anomalous behavior. What's worse are the cries of self-righteous and self-congratulatory anger from those who might have exhibited some degree of suffering for a fellow sufferer. Can the pot call the kettle black and why was one of the most notorious predators who occupied high position, JFK, given the free pass to “Go” and rewards that far exceeded $200? Naturally all the women standing up in both the Weinstein and Cosby cases are gutsy and should be applauded, but couldn’t the book to be written about the whole sordid affair(s) be titledFifty Shades of Black. In Heart of Darkness, Mr. Kurtz famously says “The horror! The horror!” but the horror is plainly that of the dark unconscious secrets of lust and murder that lie at the heart of the human spirit—along with other things like empathy and altruism that mitigate selfish drives. Is it necessary for there to be a great hue and outcry against the abuse of power? Obviously. At the same time it might be tempered by the knowledge that it exists in many forms, some of which are neatly camouflaged. H. Rap Brown once said “violence...is as American as cherry pie” and Henry Kissinger famously commented, “power is the ultimate aphrodisiac.” It wouldn’t be surprising to find that some of those who are carrying the banner for the cause might also have done things in or out of bed that they weren’t always proud of. Every time one of the these scandals come to light, the reaction is a little like Lord of the Flies. The trouble with Harvey Weinstein is that he looks a little like your imagination of a grownup Piggy.