Is Weight Loss the Same as Fat Loss?

For many people, weight loss is synonymous with fat loss. Surprisingly this is not the case, and a clear difference exists between both. Most especially, weight loss can consist of muscle loss, loss of fluids/water, in addition to fat loss. This article offers insight into the difference between weight and fat loss; why one is more beneficial, and how weight loss, does not necessarily equate to loss loss. Here is what we will discuss:

What is muscle loss?

Loss of fluids/water loss

What is fat loss?

What is Muscle Loss?

Muscle loss can easily take place while trying to lose weight, especially when you only perform certain cardiovascular activities such as running. Individuals are usually encouraged to include strength resistance training into their weight loss programs, eat protein rich meals, and increase water consumption, to help maintain muscle mass. A study published in the Journal of Obesity shows how individuals on a high protein diet are able to preserve muscle mass, even while losing weight.

A research analysis by Harvard Medical School reports that muscle loss, or sarcopenia, can result in a higher risk of musculoskeletal instability, leading to bone fractures and increased falls. A large meta analysis study published in the Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise showed that elderly men between the ages of 50 to 83, by adding resistance training, were able to increase lean body mass by an average of 2.4-pound.

According to The Mayo Clinic, muscle mass is critical to boosting the body’s metabolism. It is important to include muscle gain exercises with weight loss programs. Research reports that increased muscle mass, even assists the body with burning calories while in a resting state. This means that although losing muscle is associated with weight loss, it is not advisable. This is because it ultimately leads to undesirable side effects, a slow metabolism and the rebound weight gain. This defeats your purpose of wanting to lose weight.

Loss of Fluids/Water

Fluid/water loss can lead to an immediate but usually unsustainable weight loss. One of the ways this is done, is through the removal of carbohydrates from the body. This movement is instrumental to the body’s retention of water.

The Mayo Clinic states that water/fluid loss can result in an immediate weight loss, when individuals undergo fad diets. The body compromises by breaking down glycogen, as a form of energy storage. Glycogen, found in the muscle and liver helps with water retention, so glycogen metabolism leads to water release, and weight loss.

The major downside is that the human muscles consist of seventy percent water, so losing water, results in muscle shrinkage and atrophy. Additionally this can also affect the body’s metabolism, which can also make lead to further health complications.

Individuals wanting to lose weight are encouraged to increase water consumption. An extensive research study published in the Journal of Obesity indicates that drinking more water helps facilitate weight loss.

What is Fat Loss?

When people complain about the need for weight loss, usually the real concern lies with body weight composition, and really fat loss. The best form of weight loss remains fat loss, also known as lipolysis. Fat in the body is normally stored in storage cells, adipocytes, as lipids and triglycerides. Lipolysis, mostly occurs in the energy house of the muscle, known as the mitochondria. This explains why having more muscles, increases the amount of fat that a person is able to burn. When you exercise, the body transports fatty cells to be transported from the blood to the muscle. There it is oxidized, and provides the energy that the body needs.

Fat loss takes place when more calories is lost, than is actually consumed. Scientific research indicates that a pound of body fat is the same as 3,500 calories. This means that if an individual losing one- to two-pound fat loss in a week means decreasing calories by about 500- to 1,000-calorie a day. It also means that losing an excess of more than two pounds in one week can result in not only fat loss, but also water and muscle mass loss, which can lead to a losing effort.

Summary

While weight loss does not only mean fat loss, if you want to experience weight loss without the fear of gaining it back, then you want to make sure you are only losing fat, not muscle, or water weight. Losing muscle mass, and water, while they can lead to weight loss in the short term, causes a rebound effect, leading to weight gain and adverse health effects in the long term.

