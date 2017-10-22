Is Your Interpretation of Scripture Contributing to Your Acting in Counterproductive Ways?

In my opinion, much of what is occurring in our society today seems eerily related to information conveyed by Jennifer Kunst, Ph.D. during a presentation she gave at the San Gabriel Valley Psychological Association’s lunch meeting on September 11, 2015. The program was titled Wisdom From the Couch: A User-Friendly Translation of the Psychoanalytic Model and was described as follows:

“There is a great need for a translation of the psychoanalytic model which makes it more accessible to the general public, students, and mental health practitioners of all theoretical orientations. In this interactive talk, Dr. Jennifer Kunst will provide a model for this kind of outreach project, drawing from her recently published book, ‘Wisdom from the Couch: Knowing and Growing Yourself from the Inside Out.’ She will explore some very practical and important questions about ordinary psychological life such as: How can it be that perfectly intelligent people do such obviously counterproductive things so much of the time? and Why is it so hard to change? She will show us how the unconscious mind greatly influences all that we do, including our efforts to change. The audience will be able to take away a deeper understanding of the workings of the unconscious and how we can facilitate lasting change in our clients as well as in ourselves.”

It was a very interactive and interesting program about the unconscious mind and how it influences everything we do every day of our lives and that by understanding how the unconscious mind works, we can change for the better.

Dr. Kunst discussed the unconscious belief that it is always a just world. However, in reality, bad things sometimes happen to good people.

In her article titled Life Isn’t Fair!, Kunst says the following:

“Most of us struggle with accepting the reality that life isn't based in fairness. We don't understand why people don't always get what they deserve. We expect the good to be rewarded and the bad punished. But it doesn't work that way. Sometimes, shit just happens.

This reality is hard to accept. We want to believe that if we are good, we will be rewarded. Isn't it the American dream to expect that if we work hard, we will succeed? We want to maintain an illusion that life is much simpler than it is and that we have much more control than we actually have….

While there are some things that happen in life that we don't bring on ourselves, we always have choices about how we respond to them…. If we can begin to relinquish our omnipotent fantasies that we can control more than we can, we even can try to make the best out of the difficult situations that sometimes come our way….

So grab your umbrella. Live your life. Take it as it comes. And deal with it as best you can.”

Query: Does Scripture feed into the unconscious belief that it is always a just world?

Before answering that question, considering the following:

“Blessed are those whose way is blameless, who walk in the law of the Lord! Blessed are those who keep his testimonies, who seek him with their whole heart, who also do no wrong, but walk in his ways! You have commanded your precepts to be kept diligently. Oh that my ways may be steadfast in keeping your statutes!” – Psalm 119:1-176

“Blessed is the man who walks not in the counsel of the wicked, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits in the seat of scoffers; but his delight is in the law of the Lord, and on his law he meditates day and night. He is like a tree planted by streams of water that yields its fruit in its season, and its leaf does not wither. In all that he does, he prospers. The wicked are not so, but are like chaff that the wind drives away. Therefore the wicked will not stand in the judgment, nor sinners in the congregation of the righteous;…” – Psalm 1:1-6

“The plans of the heart belong to man, but the answer of the tongue is from the Lord. All the ways of a man are pure in his own eyes, but the Lord weighs the spirit. Commit your work to the Lord, and your plans will be established. The Lord has made everything for its purpose, even the wicked for the day of trouble.” – Proverbs 16:1-20:30

“But seek first the kingdom of God and his righteousness, and all these things will be added to you.” – Matthew 6:33

“Since all these things are thus to be dissolved, what sort of people ought you to be in lives of holiness and godliness.” – 2 Peter 3:11

Kunst also addressed the myth that “ignorance is bliss.”

In her article titled Is Ignorance Bliss?, Kunst said the following:

“Ignorance has its place in life for a while…. Parents protect their children from knowledge which is too much for them to bear, too confusing for their little minds to process. For some time, children can operate successfully under the ‘need-to-know basis’ of parental protection. But ignorance in this sense only works if there is an adult mind on the scene to do the protecting. As we grow and become more independent, we must develop an adult mind of our own. Otherwise, we are in big, big trouble. It's not hard to imagine what I mean by that, but I like how one person put it: ‘When you're an adult, ignorance-is-bliss today means you have an STD tomorrow.’

So what's the alternative? Put simply, the alternative is growing up—not just on the outside, but on the inside, too. And in growing up, there is both loss and gain. Yes, grown-up knowledge brings misery—if by misery, you mean awareness of misery. Whatever idealizations we had about the world are sullied by the facts of life. This is a necessary part of growing up but does not necessarily lead to misery. As the veil of idealization falls away and the realities of life are more evident, we see miseries we never saw before but we also see many joys.”

While the term ignorance has a negative connotation, it means “lack of knowledge, understanding, or information about something.”

It bears mentioning that idealization means “the action of regarding or representing something as perfect or better than in reality.”

Query: Does Scripture feed into the unconscious belief that people and things can be perfect, thereby feeding into willful ignorance of anything which might indicate otherwise?

Before answering that question, considering the following in addition to the Scripture quoted above:

“Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God, what is good and acceptable and perfect.” – 1 Peter 2:24

“See what kind of love the Father has given to us, that we should be called children of God; and so we are. The reason why the world does not know us is that it did not know him. Beloved, we are God's children now, and what we will be has not yet appeared; but we know that when he appears we shall be like him, because we shall see him as he is. And everyone who thus hopes in him purifies himself as he is pure. Everyone who makes a practice of sinning also practices lawlessness; sin is lawlessness. You know that he appeared to take away sins, and in him there is no sin.” – 1 John 3:1-10

“Jesus said to him, ‘If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’” – Matthew 19:21

“But I say, walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh. For the desires of the flesh are against the Spirit, and the desires of the Spirit are against the flesh, for these are opposed to each other, to keep you from doing the things you want to do. But if you are led by the Spirit, you are not under the law. Now the works of the flesh are evident: sexual immorality, impurity, sensuality, idolatry, sorcery, enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions….” – Galatians 5:16-26

“So as to walk in a manner worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing to him, bearing fruit in every good work and increasing in the knowledge of God.” – Colossians 1:10

“But as he who called you is holy, you also be holy in all your conduct, since it is written, ‘You shall be holy, for I am holy.’” – 1 Peter 2:15-16

“But he answered, ‘It is written, ‘’Man shall not live by bread alone, but by every word that comes from the mouth of God.’’” – Matthew 4:4

“Whoever says he abides in him ought to walk in the same way in which he walked.’ – 1 John 2:6

“I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship.” – Romans 12:1

“He himself bore our sins in his body on the tree, that we might die to sin and live to righteousness. By his wounds you have been healed.” – 1 Peter 12:1

“Do not love the world or the things in the world. If anyone loves the world, the love of the Father is not in him. For all that is in the world—the desires of the flesh and the desires of the eyes and pride in possessions—is not from the Father but is from the world. And the world is passing away along with its desires, but whoever does the will of God abides forever.” – 1 John 2:15-17

Among other things, Kunst also discussed the myth that “the grass is always greener on the other side.”

In Mythbuster: The Grass Is NOT Always Greener on the Other Side, Kunst said the following:

“[M]any troubles of the mind involve turning away from reality by being preoccupied with the search for another life, a different life, perhaps a better life somewhere else. Psychoanalysts have job security because we have an understanding that the only way to find mental health is to turn toward the life that you have and to deal with it.

Psychoanalyst Melanie Klein called this human task ‘the acceptance of reality’— and she viewed it as a cornerstone of mental health, contentment, inner security, and peace of mind….

If we can accept reality for what it is, we have the chance to develop it, to improve it, and to grow it.”

Query: Does Scripture feed into the refusal to accept reality for what it is?

Before answering that question, considering the following in addition to the Scripture quoted above:

“And it is my prayer that your love may abound more and more, with knowledge and all discernment, so that you may approve what is excellent, and so be pure and blameless for the day of Christ….” – Philippians 1:9-10

“Therefore lift your drooping hands and strengthen your weak knees, and make straight paths for your feet, so that what is lame may not be put out of joint but rather be healed. Strive for peace with everyone, and for the holiness without which no one will see the Lord. See to it that no one fails to obtain the grace of God; that no ‘root of bitterness’ springs up and causes trouble, and by it many become defiled; that no one is sexually immoral or unholy like Esau, who sold his birthright for a single meal.” – Hebrews 12:12-16

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and do not lean on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge him, and he will make straight your paths.” – Proverbs 3:5-6

“If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness.” – 1 Johns 1:9

Meanwhile, Kunst said that these and many other unconscious beliefs cause perfectly intelligent people to do such obviously counterproductive things so much of the time.

An ongoing theme throughout my published work is the following:

“People are entitled to their beliefs; and, not all beliefs are fact based, regardless of how sincerely held they may be. However, a line must be drawn when the beliefs of one person or a group of people harm another person or group of people.

Neither the beliefs themselves nor those holding them offend me, as long as the beliefs aren’t harming others.”

Lest you think that I believe that Scripture is evil because it can feed into unconscious beliefs that cause a great deal of harm, consider the following Scripture:

“Jesus said to him, ‘If you would be perfect, go, sell what you possess and give to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’” – Matthew 19:21

“And a ruler asked him, ‘Good Teacher, what must I do to inherit eternal life?’ And Jesus said to him, ‘Why do you call me good? No one is good except God alone. You know the commandments: ‘Do not commit adultery, Do not murder, Do not steal, Do not bear false witness, Honor your father and mother.’’ And he said, ‘All these I have kept from my youth.’ When Jesus heard this, he said to him, ‘One thing you still lack. Sell all that you have and distribute to the poor, and you will have treasure in heaven; and come, follow me.’” – Luke 18:18-25

“Everyone who is arrogant in heart is an abomination to the Lord; be assured, he will not go unpunished.” – Proverbs 16:1-20:30

“For by the grace given to me I say to everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned. For as in one body we have many members, and the members do not all have the same function, so we, though many, are one body in Christ, and individually members one of another.” – Romans 12:1-21

“And you shall love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘You shall love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no other commandment greater than these.” – Mark 12:30-31

“So whatever you wish that others would do to you, do also to them, for this is the Law and the Prophets.” – Matthew 7:12

“Let no corrupting talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear. And do not grieve the Holy Spirit of God, by whom you were sealed for the day of redemption. Let all bitterness and wrath and anger and clamor and slander be put away from you, along with all malice. Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” – Ephesians 4:29-32

“Put on then, as God's chosen ones, holy and beloved, compassionate hearts, kindness, humility, meekness, and patience, bearing with one another and, if one has a complaint against another, forgiving each other; as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive. And above all these put on love, which binds everything together in perfect harmony. And let the peace of Christ rule in your hearts, to which indeed you were called in one body. And be thankful. Let the word of Christ dwell in you richly, teaching and admonishing one another in all wisdom, singing psalms and hymns and spiritual songs, with thankfulness in your hearts to God.” – Colossians 3:12-17

“But the fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control; against such things there is no law.” – Galatians 5:22-23

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ forgave you.” – Ephesians 4:32

“For you say, I am rich, I have prospered, and I need nothing, not realizing that you are wretched, pitiable, poor, blind, and naked. I counsel you to buy from me gold refined by fire, so that you may be rich, and white garments so that you may clothe yourself and the shame of your nakedness may not be seen, and salve to anoint your eyes, so that you may see. Those whom I love, I reprove and discipline, so be zealous and repent. Behold, I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in to him and eat with him, and he with me.” – Revelation 3:17-21

“Husbands, love your wives, as Christ loved the church and gave himself up for her, that he might sanctify her, having cleansed her by the washing of water with the word, so that he might present the church to himself in splendor, without spot or wrinkle or any such thing, that she might be holy and without blemish. In the same way husbands should love their wives as their own bodies. He who loves his wife loves himself. For no one ever hated his own flesh, but nourishes and cherishes it, just as Christ does the church….” – Ephesians 5:25-33

“When the Son of Man comes in his glory, and all the angels with him, then he will sit on his glorious throne. Before him will be gathered all the nations, and he will separate people one from another as a shepherd separates the sheep from the goats. And he will place the sheep on his right, but the goats on the left. Then the King will say to those on his right, ‘Come, you who are blessed by my Father, inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world. For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, I was a stranger and you welcomed me….” – Matthew 25:31-46

I choose to interpret Scripture bearing in mind that life isn’t fair and it isn’t the fault of those who differ from myself. As such, I don’t believe that I need to fight to exclude them from equal justice and dignity under the law in order for life to be fair because I understand that making life less fair for others won’t make it more fair for me.

I choose to interpret Scripture bearing in mind that nobody and nothing is perfect, except possibly God Almighty. Therefore, I don’t define “differences” as imperfections and I’m receptive to the realities of life.

I choose to interpret Scripture so as to be grateful for that which I have, loving of myself – imperfections and all, and compassionate to myself when I make mistakes, which I do because I’m by no means perfect. As such, I don’t wish I were someone else, I don’t wish away my imperfections, and I don’t wish for a different life.

I choose to interpret Scripture such that my beliefs – regardless of how sincerely held they may be -- won’t harm another person or group of people.