Is Your Organization Really Getting Digital Done? Maybe Not As Much As You Think!

Being digital is the priority for organizations now, and 98% of organizations responding to a survey suggested that they are working towards imagining a digitally enabled business. Given the rise in digital transformation, we can expect a digitally enabled world sooner than predicted before. However, looking back at the success rate of organizations in adopting to the new world order, it doesn’t seem likely. According to McKinsey Research “About 70% digital programs are still struggling to get execution right”.

It is found that most businesses resort to functional or operation based digital adoption, rather than a full-scale digitalization program (practitioner-led digital transformation survey). However, from the business perspective, this seems more logical as well. The reason you ask? Since the management knows better about the technological developments in the field as well as they know how competitors are striving. With the digitalization of functional areas, there are advantages associated, like speed and adaptation, and also, this does not need the digitalization of the entire enterprise.

But at the same time, if the business seeks to integrate the functions and sustain agility later, this ad hoc digital adoption may have a negative effect on the business’s overall transformation efforts. Hence it is essential to make a sturdy base before, with the help of digital transformation effort.

Here is a list of four most important components you need to put in place for a successful digital transformation of the business:

1) It a Data-driven Business Era!

Imagine an organization without the knowledge of its data, where it resides, its nature and how it can be used. Can it survive in this world of competition? Definitely no, data is everything now. Amazon, Google have based their business models on the data they store and process.

According to the IDC’s future predictions for IT Industry levels, the ability to develop ‘digitally enhanced’ customer journeys is the key that holds the future of enterprises. In this case, the customer and the vendor data become the critical factor.

To build a business on the thresholds of the customer experience (CX), data will be the backbone. Here the data signifies the one that is collected from different channels like social, CRM, website, etc. With the collection of omnichannel data, enterprises will be in better position to transform into the digitally enabled provider of products and services.

So, if the business is not collecting customer data through omnichannel, perhaps it’s time to start right now and determine- What data do I need to make the right decision?

2) Inputs from Boardroom Meetings!

As companies look to incorporate their early digital investments into a more systematic, data-driven, end-to-end strategy, Board Directors could play a critical role to facilitate the same. They can play the following roles in the digital transformation path:

Digital thinker: Who conceptually understands the digital environment

Digital leader: Who has substantial experience in running a traditional business that leverages digital in a significant way

Digital disruptor: Who has been deeply embedded in digital space

Digital transformer: Who has led or participated in a transformation of a traditional business.

In short, the Board Directors must be directly involved to change and encourage the adaptation of technology across functions by:

Deciding the area of change

Direct the execution of change

Empowering the workforce to take responsibility for various objectives

3) Acknowledge a New Way of Working- Take Change Management Seriously!

The organizational culture should be ready to adopt the change, and if not, it can become the reason for the failure of the digital transformation efforts. Many research conducted have found that- More than 50 per cent of the employees consider culture as the biggest hurdle in the way of digital transformation of business

The workforce needs to be absolutely on board with the digital transformation efforts to allow organizations to become more agile and innovative. If not, the workforce may just see the process as an unnecessary change.

Thus, the change in culture should be the first priority before starting the change in processes, functions, products, and services. This will be a necessity to produce a better UX/CX through digital transformation.

4) Is Your Technology Stack Holding You Back?

Most organizations are not clear about their infrastructure needs for implementing their digital transformation strategy. With the current trend, every legacy organization has dug deep into the digital playboard, through apps and social engagements.

However, most of these efforts were made in order to stay on board with the competitors rather than being part of a broader market strategy.

No doubt, this becomes true if the organization has spent millions on developing, launching and maintaining legacy systems, and hence catering to the new horizon could be a task. Therefore, organizations need to remember that, reinventing the legacy infrastructure for the new scale and innovation is going to be important.

Some Final Words