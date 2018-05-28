Look At Him Now! The Old Spice Guy Got Married

The actor who became famous for starring in an Old Spice commercial and telling women, “Look at your husband, now look at me,” only has eyes for one special lady.

Isaiah Mustafa, who stars in the Freeform TV show “Shadowhunters,” married Lisa Mitchell, a publicist for Warner Brothers, on Saturday, People.com reported. They held their wedding ceremony at Camp Lucy in Austin, Texas.

The bride, 36, wore Monique Lhuillier’s Emannuela gown and a cathedral-length veil. The groom, 44, was decked out in a custom Elevee tux. His teenage daughter, Haley, walked him down the aisle.

The couple met at a comic book convention in March 2016, and they say it was love at first sight, People reported.

“I feel like right away when I met him, it was different,” Mitchell said.