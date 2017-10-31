Ishmael Reed's Master Class

“Black fiction is at the crossroads.”

“Reed's work has often sought to represent neglected African and African-American perspectives; his energy and advocacy have centered more broadly on neglected peoples and perspectives, irrespective of their cultural origins.” Wikipedia on Living Legend Ishmael Reed

“Living legend” - those two words put together can conjure all sort iconography from a culture thick with popular Wizards of Oz or hallow men characters (remember now who #45 and Harvey Weinstein were before they became the ultimate villains, the ultimate social pariahs - In American society? They were and are men of power, influence and ‘prestige’).

American Living legend is the individual who has lived fearlessly, puncturing the cosmetic veil of a reality thick with superficiality, without concern for their own well being. Muhammad Ali, yes - he was a living legend. Snoop Dogg, perhaps - yes, perhaps Snoop Dogg is a living legend. I’ll say this though, Snoop Dogg introduced Tupac Amuru Shakur, a living legend, into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Colin Kaepernick - yes, he is definitely a living legend. Martin Luther King was a living legend. Toni Morrison, Sojourner Truth, Malcolm X.... living legends. Living legend is a second cousin to “martyr”, someone killed for their beliefs. What a living legend and martyr have in common is the willingness to speak and live and be their truth no matter the consequence to their personal well being.

The standard bearer for a living legend - well, Jesus Christ, that’s easy. A living legend is someone who lives and dies for their people; for the good of all people. Living legend has everything to do with the present and future; nothing to do with the past. And a living legend is not about the fame. Every martyr was a living legend but not every living legend becomes a martyr. They are about the sacrifice. For truth.

“In the middle of the next century, when the literary establishment will reflect the multicultural makeup of this country and not be dominated by assimiliationists with similar tastes, from similar backgrounds, and of similar pretensions, Langston Hughes will be to the twentieth century what Walt Whitman was to the nineteenth.” -- Ishmael Reed

Well now, let’s consider Ishmael Reed, man of letters, author of thirty titles including the acclaimed 1972 novel Mumbo Jumbo as well as essays, poetry and plays. These titles include: The Freelance Pallbearers; The Terrible Threes; The Last Days Of Louisiana Red; Yellow Back Radio Broke Down; Reckless Eyeballing; Flight To Canada; Japanese By Spring, and Juice!. That’s just the novels - and no single one bears a resemblance to the other, although there is a consistent dry irony; it’s rye like the one made from the grain, dark in color. The rye is in his jazz compositions too. It’s a wink - like, ‘check this, but you already know the truth’.

“I try to experiment. Writing a conventional novel would be boring for me. In this novel, I added cartoons. Cartoons were probably my introduction to storytelling as a child, because on Sundays we got The Chattanooga Times, and I’d read the funnies. A publisher wanted to publish Juice! but decided that the cartoons weren’t up to par. So, at the age of seventy, I studied at the Cartoon Art Museum of San Francisco, and the cartoons improved so much that I now do political cartoons for The San Francisco Chronicle’s blog, City Brights." Ishmael Reed, The Paris Review

The first time I interviewed Ishmael was with the Quarterly Black Book Review (QBR) in 1995 when I was still at Cal, Berkeley. After that interview, delineating west coast and east coast aesthetics, I became the West coast contributing editor to QBR. Ishmael was a lecturer and professor emeritus of English at the University of California at Berkeley with office hours at 322 Wheeler Hall. In many ways, my work with Ishmael led to the work that I do now with the Huffington Post, uncovering the hidden jewels of a culture well versed in superficiality. Some of the most celebrated work in our culture - Colson Whitehead’s 2016 Pulitzer Prize work The Underground Railroad or the 2016 National Book Critics Circle Award winner, The Sellout by Paul Beatty - are not possible without the verve and visions of Ishmael Reed - he is the godfather or, at least the step dad, of the modern American novel.

Here are two of three questions, I posed to Ishmael Reed, the activist, artist and author:

1.) While so much has changed in our American culture and history, so much has remained precisely the same. We live in a time warp, evenly divided between the movement of Afro-futurism and the 16th century America that gave birth to the Declaration of Independence, US Constitution and so many of our current contradictions and idiosyncrasies (a nation of ideas as "freedom" and "justice" founded on the perversion of those ideas). At times, it seems we will be permanent prisoners of this past. At others, it seems we warp factor drive into a future of unlimited potential.

Group portrait of (left to right): Bob Rogers, Ishmael Reed, Jayne Cortez, Léon-Gontran Damas, Romare Bearden, Larry Neal; seated: Nikki Giovanni and Evelyn Neal, in New York City, 1969

What insights can you offer, as a map, for conscious citizens who want to create the best possible future now? For "culturists" (photographers, authors, poets, painters, bloggers, graphic designers, sculptors) looking to move the needle?

As you have remarked, more tools are available to writers than any time in history. For the first time, a writer can keep his work available for decades. As for me, right now, I’m looking at artists who opposed totalitarian regimes like the one that is operating now.

My most recent play, “Life Among The Aryans,” was based upon Brecht’s experience under the Nazis. The Nazis denied his staging a performance of the play and so he sponsored readings, which is what we did in June at the Nuyorican Poet’s Cafe.

Blacks, Browns and others are faced with an administrations that have openly argues for a benign extermination, which explains Katrina, Flint, Puerto Rico as well as policy positions proposed by the administration. Buzz Feed recently found a link between white nationalists and 45’s administration. So, instead of the kind of euphemism that Lee Atwater proposed (as Jesse Jackson said “the bus is us”) spokespersons for this administration like Richard Spencer advocates “non-violent ethnic cleansing.”

Black fiction is at the crossroads. Before the 1960s Black fiction writers were imitative. They were guided by the modernists Eliot, Hemingway, and Faulkner. The 1960s saw Black writers expanding their sources. Some studied Arabic. Others African languages. The Black Arts Movement spearheaded this cultural direction. Groups like Umbra and The Watts Writers Workshop. In the late seventies there was a return to imitation.

“My approach to achieving longevity in a country that is mostly hostile to my work is what in basketball is called a full court press. I write novels, poetry, plays, songs and play jazz piano.”

But the Afro Futurists, John Keene, whom I first published when he was a student at Harvard, and many others have picked up where the 60s took off. Hip Hop is an offspring of Black Arts, especially Tupac, who mentions me in a song. In music you have Sun Ra, Cecil Taylor, Archie Shepp, David Murray and others.

I did a workshop for the Givens Foundation. Most of my students were Black women. They were writing science fiction. My approach to achieving longevity in a country that is mostly hostile to my work is what in basketball is called a full court press. I write novels, poetry, plays, songs and play jazz piano. Because of my collaboration with David Murray and Kip Hanrahan: Taj Mahal, Bobby Womack and Jack Bruce. Macy Gray, and Cassandra Wilson and Little Jimmy Scott have all done my songs. Composers like the great Allen Toussaint has set my songs to music.

“So the establishment still tries to control the direction of Black culture by creating tokens, a remnant of the old Colonial strategy which relies upon a few gifted assimilated natives to tell the colonial office which natives are reasonable and which are unruly.”

2.) Your work expands to a period of time that passes from the Harlem Renaissance to the Black Arts Movement to Hip Hop culture to Black Lives Matter. Early on in your career, you worked with writers as Langston Hughes, Amiri Baraka and Walter Lowenfels.

You have interviewed Ralph Ellison for the New York Times Books. You have also been credited as a mentor to such driving cultural forces as Terri McMillan. Where do you see the African expression in universal art at this particular moment? Is there a new movement underway? Or, is the culture, stagnant?

Black culture never stands still. As I said in Darius James’s film “HooDoo In America,” Neo-African Religion had to always be one step ahead of the law. Same can be said of Black culture like Music and Writing. Novelist Martin Delaney’s mother had to leave Virginia because she was teaching her son how to read and write. Though the need to suppress a variety of Black voices, the literary and cultural establishment engage in one-at-a-time ism. So the establishment still tries to control the direction of Black culture by creating tokens, a remnant of the old Colonial strategy which relies upon a few gifted assimilated natives to tell the colonial office which natives are reasonable and which are unruly.

“I said never again would I be subjected to the whims of whichever constituency that a Black author has to get approval from in order to mainstream.”

An example, Robert Boynton informed the Neo Con establishment of which he is a member that a new group of black writers weren’t pestering people with “victimology.” The kind of people who denounce Affirmative Action after having benefitted from it. He then listed those writers whom he cast as unruly. This was the role of the Indian agent who went back to the military and told which savages were reasonable and which weren’t. Or an informant in India doing the same thing for the East India Tea. I debated Boynton at The Nuyorican Poet’s Cafe. He knew nothing about Black Intellectual history. For that you’d have to read Transformation of the African American Intelligentsia, 1880–2012 (The W. E. B. Du Bois Lectures) (Jun 17, 2014, Martin Kilson and Henry Louis Gates Jr.)

This is an example of what I called The Occupation of the Black Experience. Men who have never been racially profiled or red lined are more likely to get their script ideas, novels, and TV projects about Blacks green-lighted than Black writers. I guess I’m unruly. Paul Devlin, Henry Louis Gates,Jr.’s former employee and collaborator, said that with my recent novel Juice!, which uses the hysteria surrounding the OJ phenomenon as a backdrop, I’d gone too far, a rare glimpse into the restrictions placed upon Black writers by the establishment. My answer was to entitle my next book of essays, “Going Too Far.”

***

Now, living legends can have wealth, fame, prestige and influence. Or not. They know what they are doing will win them a following and powerful enemies. They don’t care about either. They do it anyhow. Living Legends have one alliance. And it is to the truth. Living Legends are legends not because of their sacrifice, which can be harrowing. They are legend because they know what they do will cast them as outcast and do not care.

Ishmael Reed: Living Legend.