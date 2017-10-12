ISIS in Asia

Three distinguished journalists discuss the spread of ISIS in the Philippines and elsewhere in Asia. Featuring:
- Graeme Wood, The Atlantic magazine national correspondent and author of The Way of the Strangers: Encounters with the Islamic State
- John Nery, associate editor and columnist, Philippine Daily Enquirer
- Aneela Khalid, broadcast journalist, Peshawar, Pakistan
- Moderated by Bill Dorman, Hawaii Public Radio
The discussion was part of a series commemorating 50 years of international journalists’ exchange programs at the East-west Center. Also in this series: NPR Public Editor Elizabeth Jensen on restoring trust in media.
Recorded at the East-West Center Honolulu, Hawaii Oct. 5, 2017
