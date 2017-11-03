ISIS Claims Responsibility For New York City Terror Attack

While recovering from a gunshot wound at a hospital in New York, Saipov asked investigators if he could display ISIS flags in his room, according to a complaint released by the U.S. Attorney Southern District of New York. In court papers, prosecutors noted Saipov said “he felt good about what he had done.”

The suspect had planned to put ISIS flags on his vehicle but later thought better of it, afraid it would draw attention to him, the complaint said. Saipov’s cellphones contained about 90 videos and 3,800 photos, many related to ISIS, The Associated Press reported. The images included ISIS prisoners being beheaded, shot or run over by a tank.