Israel Are the Ones Backing the Burma Military To Violently Kill Rohingya Muslims

The first “arms deal” between Israel and Burma forces took place in September 2015 when Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, visited Israel and met with President Reuven Rivlin, as well as high ranked military officials, which included the army’s chief of staff. ‘ The Burmese general posted a photo of this encounter on his social media account two years ago.

Since then the Burmese military has been using Israeli boats’, tanks , and weapons’, to violently kill and slaughter innocent Roohingya Muslims.

September 2017, the Israeli High Court of Justice heard a petition by a human rights lawyer based in Tel Aviv, Eitay Mack. This petition was urging the Israeli government to stop exporting weapons to Burma.’ At the end of the month, they ruled in response to the petition but the judgement has been kept classified at the request of the Israeli Government.’

Mack stated in an interview with the Middle East Eye, “Israel has no control of what's happening with its weapons once it sends its weapons to Burma.”