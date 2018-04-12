Striking Photos Show Israelis Standing Still For Holocaust Remembrance Day

Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday with people around the country standing for two minutes during a period of silence.

While an official ceremony was held at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, people all over the country stood still amid their daily routines.

The impactful photos show drivers in Tel Aviv getting out of their cars in traffic to stand, and shoppers in downtown Jerusalem pausing as a siren blared.

