04/12/2018 04:35 pm ET

Striking Photos Show Israelis Standing Still For Holocaust Remembrance Day

Traffic stopped for two minutes.
By Chris McGonigal
JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
Drivers stop and stand in silence on a street in Tel Aviv on April 12, 2017, as sirens wailed across Israel for two minutes marking the annual day of remembrance for the six million Jewish victims of the Nazi genocide.

Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday with people around the country standing for two minutes during a period of silence. 

While an official ceremony was held at Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, people all over the country stood still amid their daily routines.

The impactful photos show drivers in Tel Aviv getting out of their cars in traffic to stand, and shoppers in downtown Jerusalem pausing as a siren blared.

See photos of Israelis remembering the Holocaust below. 

    Ronen Zvulun / Reuters
    People stand still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard in Jerusalem on April 12, 2018.
    JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
    Drivers stop and stand in silence on a highway in Tel Aviv.
    MENAHEM KAHANA via Getty Images
    People stop and stand in silence on a Jerusalem's downtown street. 
    JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
    People stop and stand in silence on a street in Tel Aviv.
    JACK GUEZ via Getty Images
    Drivers stop and stand in silence on a street in Tel Aviv.
    Nir Elias / Reuters
    A man stands still as a two-minute siren marking the annual Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day is heard near Abu Ghosh.
    Ammar Awad / Reuters
    A beachgoer stands still in Tel Aviv.
Chris McGonigal
Photo Editor, HuffPost
