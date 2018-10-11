Issa Rae To Play Lead Role In Paul Feig Rom-Com ‘American Princess’

Issa Rae, creator and star of HBO’s “Insecure,” is set to play the lead role in a romantic comedy called “American Princess.”
Rae will play an American woman who moves to London and falls in love in a “very unexpected way,” according to an exclusive report from The Hollywood Reporter.
“Bridesmaids” director Paul Feig will produce the film, alongside Jessie Henderson and Brendan O’Brien.
Stella Meghie, who directed the film adaptation of the young-adult book Everything, Everything, is on board to direct. Meghie and Rae have worked together before ― the Canadian writer/director directed the fourth episode of the third season of “Insecure.”
“So happy to be working with you, Stella!” tweeted Feig, who also wrote on Twitter that Rae was “the greatest.”
Amy Aniobi ― who has also worked with Rae on “Insecure” ― wrote the script, THR reported.
Rae, who was recently nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series, is also on screen in “The Hate U Give,” a film adaptation of the best-selling novel by Angie Thomas.